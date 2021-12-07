Syria says Israeli warplanes attacked Latakia port

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) – The Syrian army said Israeli warplanes fired missiles at the port in the coastal city of Latakia early Tuesday without inflicting any casualties.

Syrian state media quoted an anonymous military official as saying that several missiles hit the container area in the port, setting some of them on fire. The manager gave no further details.

It was a rare attack on the port of Latakia, a vital facility where much of Syrian imports are routed to the war-torn country.

Syrian State TV reported that five explosions were heard in the port and a huge fire broke out in the container area and fire trucks rushed towards the port.

There was no comment from the IDF.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria over the years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Some of the strikes in the past had targeted the main airport in the capital Damascus.

Israel, however, admitted that it was targeting bases of militias allied with Iran, such as the Lebanese group Hezbollah which has deployed fighters in Syria. He says he is attacking shipments of weapons believed to be destined for militias.

Hezbollah is fighting alongside the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the decade-long civil war.

Israel says the Iranian presence on its northern border is a red line, justifying its strikes on installations and weapons inside Syria.