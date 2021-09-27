Syria says doors open for refugees, despite claims to the contrary

BEIRUT (AP) – Syria’s top diplomat said on Monday its doors were open for the safe return of refugees, accusing Western countries of taking advantage of the suffering of Syrians while claiming to care for their well-being.

Speaking in New York at the United Nations General Assembly, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad also called for the withdrawal of US and Turkish troops from his war-torn country, pledging to drive them out of Syria sooner or later. late.

He also said the Syrian armed forces would continue to fight “terrorists” – the Syrian government’s catch-all word for its opponents – until every part of Syria is once again under government control.

“We will not succumb no matter the pressure, the lies and the accusations against us,” he said.

The conflict in Syria began amid the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 and eventually escalated into insurgency and civil war following brutal military repression, resulting in one of the greatest humanitarian disasters of the past century. The UN human rights chief said last week that her office had documented the deaths of more than 350,200 people – civilians and combatants – in war over the past decade, while admitting that the actual number killed in the conflict is almost certainly much higher. .

The war has also displaced half of the 23 million inhabitants of the pre-war country, including 5 million refugees outside the country.

“We have made it clear that the doors to Syria are wide open for the safe and voluntary return of all refugees to their country,” Mekdad said, adding that the government is putting in place the necessary procedures to facilitate the return of people and meet their basic needs. Needs.

He said that while the Syrian government and its allies are making honest efforts on this humanitarian issue, “some continue to take advantage of the suffering of the Syrians to serve an agenda that has nothing to do with humanitarian goals or the interests of the Syrians. Syrians “.

His words strongly contradicted the view of Syrian experts, human rights organizations and some foreign governments who say that forced conscription, indiscriminate detentions and enforced disappearances continue. In a report released earlier this month, Amnesty International said a number of Syrian refugees who have returned home have been detained, disappeared and tortured at the hands of Syrian security forces, proving that it is still not safe to return to any part of the country.

In government-controlled areas – including the outskirts of Damascus and many parts of central Syria previously held by opposition rebels – the security situation has stabilized, but entire neighborhoods are being destroyed and many people no longer have a home to return to. Basic services such as water and electricity are weak or non-existent.

Mekdad was addressing the General Assembly for the first time. He was appointed foreign minister in November, following the death of longtime diplomat Walid Moallem, who traveled to New York each year to address the General Assembly.

Mekdad denounced the presence of Turkish and American forces in northern Syria, calling their presence illegal and a flagrant violation of international law.

He was referring to the hundreds of American soldiers stationed in eastern Syria and working with Kurdish-led fighters in the fight against the militant group Islamic State, as well as Turkish forces in northern Syria. Turkey has supported and funded Syrian opposition fighters against the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Mekdad vowed to push them back, but did not specify how the Syrian government plans to do so.

“Just as we have succeeded in eliminating terrorists from most of Syria, we will work to end the occupation with the same determination and determination, using all possible means under international law,” he said. he declared.