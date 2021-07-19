Syria reports Israeli airstrikes in northern Aleppo province

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) – Israel carried out an airstrike on Monday evening in the southeast of Aleppo province in northern Syria, a Syrian military official said.

The unidentified military official, as quoted by state news agency SANA, said Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles in the attack that occurred just before midnight. The targets are still being identified, the official said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor that has militants on the ground in Syria, said the Israeli strikes targeted arms depots belonging to militias supported by the Iran operating in the Safira region of Aleppo. The group said the strikes were followed by heavy explosions. The arms depots were located inside Syrian military posts, the group said.

The attack took place on the eve of Eid Al-Adha, one of Islam’s holiest holidays.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iranian-linked military targets in Syria over the years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Last month, Israel reportedly carried out an attack on targets in central Syria.

Israel fears Iranian entrenchment on its northern border and has repeatedly struck Iran-linked installations and weapons convoys destined for Hezbollah.