Syria: human rights group calls for international investigation into Greek migrant abuse

BEIRUT (AP) – A Washington-based Syrian rights group lodged a complaint with the International Criminal Court on Thursday, calling for an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity by Greece for mistreatment inflicted on refugees.

Syria’s Justice and Accountability Center said testimony and video evidence supported its allegations of mistreatment and abuse of refugees at Greece’s borders and inside overcrowded camps. He cites cases of security guards using tear gas to disperse refugee protests, and poor and unsanitary conditions in the sprawling camps.

Mohammad Al-Abdallah, the group’s executive director, said it was the European Union’s first legal challenge for its treatment of refugees.

Crowds of migrants, mostly from war-torn Syria, crowded into small dinghies on dangerous voyages over the Mediterranean Sea to escape fighting and persecution, overwhelming Europe’s asylum system from 2015. Over a million migrants arrived, many of them Syrian refugees. , entering the Greek Islands via Turkey.

“If this case continues, it would send a clear message that yes, you have good policies in some countries, others (not) – but that you are in fact governed by international law and your refugee treaties,” not by the decision of your Member State. do, ”Al-Abdallah said.

ICC prosecutors will review the case before deciding whether or not to open a full-scale investigation, which would likely take months. The Court receives hundreds of submissions each year from groups and individuals urging it to investigate alleged crimes, but has so far primarily dealt with cases referred to it by the Security Council of the United States. UN and Member States.

In the past, the Hague-based tribunal has been criticized for considering cases primarily in African countries, although it is currently investigating cases around the world.

The ill-treatment documented since March 2016, according to the Syrian group, extends to Greek territorial waters where it has documented the sabotage of migrant boats, leaving them drifting out to sea – even pushing them back into the water.

Such incidents of “refoulement” are considered to be in violation of international refugee protection agreements, which stipulate that people must not be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety may be in danger.

The Syrian Center for Justice and Accountability said there is evidence that staff at Frontex, the agency that monitors and monitors migrant movements around Europe’s borders, participated in or were complicit in the abuses. , which, according to him, could constitute crimes against humanity.

Frontex has already come under fire after an October media investigation that found video evidence and other public data to suggest its members were “actively involved in a push-back incident at the Greek maritime border. -Turkish in the Aegean Sea ”.

Frontex maintains that there is no evidence of its involvement in such actions, insisting that EU member countries control operations in their waters. But the allegations have been embarrassing for the European Commission, which in September unveiled further reforms to the EU asylum system.

Nesma Bashi, a lawyer with the Syria Justice and Accountability Center who has conducted research on the Greek islands, urged the ICC to investigate the allegations concerning Greece, and the “international community to recognize and support in ending the fate of refugees, including Syrians, who continue to suffer in Greece.

The plight of the refugees and the poor conditions in the camps took a dramatic turn last September when a fire broke out on the island of Lesvos in what was once the most overcrowded camp on the Greek islands, where more than 12,000 people lived in a facility designed for nearly 3,000.

Al-Abdallah said that by resorting to international law, he hopes the case will influence the debate in the various EU member states.

“We hope that this would also influence policy and discourse on refugees in the EU, not just in Greece,” Al-Abdallah said. “No country in the EU wants a charge of crimes against humanity.”

Associated Press editors Mike Corder in The Hague and Elena Becatoros in Athens contributed to this report.