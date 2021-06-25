Syria: “Gulf of mistrust”, complex realities, hamper political progress

“I think we are all disappointed that we are not making real progress on the political path,” said Geir Pedersen, special envoy for Syria, namely constitutional reform and the future elections which should be administered under the supervision of the ‘UN..

The contours of a new international dialogue

In this context, he unveiled a proposal for a new international dialogue on Syria aimed at achieving reciprocal and mutual approaches, “defined with realism and precision” and carried out in parallel. Key players must be prepared to come to the table with the necessary goodwill.

The aim is to deepen the exploratory substantive consultations to identify the “very first steps that Syrian and international actors could take,” he explained, urging parties to explore not only what they are asking of others. – but also the actions they can take. “I feel all key players are interested in furthering this conversation.”

Diplomatic openings

He said he was in regular contact with senior officials from the Russian Federation and the United States before and since the recent Geneva summit, as well as with other members of the Council and states in the region.

He said he would travel to Rome soon for consultations with foreign ministers attending a ministerial meeting on Syria convened by Italy and the United States, before heading to Moscow to consult with Turkey and Iran – then in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, for an “Astana format” at the beginning of July, which is outside the UN framework.

UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe Geir O. Pedersen, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria (file)

“Steps for steps”

Describing areas where initial measures could be found, he first highlighted the call to action regarding detainees, abductees and missing persons in resolution 2254 (2015) – which calls for a ceasefire. -fire and a settlement of the conflict – noting that it has again engaged the Syrian government. on the subject, seeking information on the presidential decree of May 2 and recent press releases.

“A step-by-step discussion could help unlock more serious progress,” he suggested.

National ceasefire needed

He identified the resolution’s call for a nationwide ceasefire as another area for potential cooperation, as the patchwork of regional de-escalation agreements could crumble with a dramatic escalation of violence on the front lines. He also pointed out that economic recovery and the displacement crisis were other areas for a possible common cause.

UNICEF / Ashawi A family arrives in Afrin in northern Syria’s Aleppo governorate after escaping conflict in the Idlib countryside. (deposit)

Unblock progress in constitutional committee

In the meantime, he said he would seek to facilitate the Constitutional Committee as an important contribution to a larger process. “I think most Syrians and most of us here in this room are disappointed that the Committee, which has met five times, is not yet working quickly to deliver results.”

The voices of civil society must be heard

Emphasizing his priority of involving the widest range of Syrian civil society in the political process, he said his team had launched the first of several thematic working groups, providing them with a structured way to contribute their expertise. A series of virtual regional consultations began earlier this week, involving 120 Syrian civil society actors – more than a third of whom are women.

“My own thinking continues to be shaped by these encounters with the Syrians, ”he said. “The vast majority of Syrians are desperate for signs that the international community, despite their differences, can work together. He urged the Council to help his team in the weeks and months to come.