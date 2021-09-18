Syria gas pipeline attack causes brief power outage

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) – An attack with explosive devices planted along a gas pipeline southeast of the Syrian capital cut power to parts of the country before it was quickly restored, said on Saturday. Minister of Electricity.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which was the latest sabotage incident targeting Syria’s oil and gas infrastructure. During the 10 years of conflict, Syria’s oil and gas infrastructure has come under repeated attacks and many oil fields now lie outside government-controlled areas.

The attack southeast of Damascus targeted an oil pipeline on Friday evening that supplies nearly 50% of Syrian power plants, according to Electricity Minister Ghassan al-Zamel, whose comments were relayed by state media .

He said the attack caused transmission pressure to drop, affecting various power plants across the country.

Maintenance work began early Saturday and electricity was restored to all provinces, al-Zamel said. But he warned the rationing would be “severe” until all repair work is completed.

A statement from the Oil Ministry called it a “terrorist attack on the Arab gas pipeline” in the Haran al-Awamid area in southern Syria.

The pipeline is part of a transregional gas export pipeline that brought natural gas from Egypt to Jordan, Syria and Lebanon. Exports ceased before the war in Syria, but the pipeline was integrated into the country’s grid.