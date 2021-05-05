Syria claims Israeli missile attack injures 1, 6

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) – Israel fired missiles into northwestern Syria early Wednesday, killing one and wounding six, Syrian media reported.

It was the first Israeli attack on Syria since a missile fired from Damascus struck deep in Israel two weeks ago.

The missiles hit places in the northwestern towns of Haffeh and Masyaf, state television reported. Syrian air defense units responded to the missile attacks, according to the report, without giving further details.

State media later quoted an unnamed military official as saying that a plastic factory and other points were hit in Syria’s coastal region. He added that Syrian air defense units shot down some of the Israeli missiles before they reached their targets.

He said the dead and injured were civilians, including a woman and her son.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iranian-linked military targets in Syria over the years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iran’s entrenchment on its northern border as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and arms convoys destined for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Wednesday’s dawn missile attack came nearly two weeks after the IDF said a Syrian missile that had penetrated deep into Israeli territory and set off air raid sirens near the nuclear reactor The country’s top secret was the result of a misfire, not a deliberate attack.

The missile landed in southern Israel on April 22, prompting Israel to respond with airstrikes on the missile launcher and other targets in Syria.