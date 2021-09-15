Syria “caught in downward spiral,” says UN relief chief to Security Council

Martin Griffiths, who is also Emergency Relief Coordinator, informed the Security Council, following a visit to the region at the end of last month.

He underlined the growing needs, the persistent problems of access to hard-to-reach areas and the need for adequate funding to meet them.

A 13 year old girl told me that after years of destructive conflict, “we just want to live and feel safe”. The children pleaded for access to school, health care, water, electricity, fuel before winter. The women I have met have shared the same demands. (8/13) pic.twitter.com/VjC9Gr4EMu – Martin Griffiths (@UNreliefChief) August 31, 2021

“Constructive discussions”

For Mr. Griffiths, his visit was the occasion for “frank and constructive discussions”, including in Damascus with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and his deputy; and in Ankara, with the spokesperson for the Presidency and the Turkish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Its main conclusion was that “the humanitarian needs in Syria are greater than they have ever been”.

An estimated 13.4 million people across the country are in need of humanitarian assistance; an increase of 21% over the previous year and the highest since 2017.

Even with these numbers, Griffiths said “the lived reality is even more terrible than the numbers can describe”.

“There I spoke with women, men and children about the profound effects of more than ten years of conflict. The children asked for help with learning, health care and fuel to survive the coming winter.

“Households headed by women spoke of the difficulties they face in finding an income, almost none of them having such disposable income, as well as for the survival of their families,” he recalled. .

Billions more needed

The Humanitarian response plan in Syria, at $ 4.2 billion per year, is the largest and most expensive in the world, but only 27% of the response is funded. Just over a quarter of those in need have a chance to support themselves through this humanitarian operation.

“Although this total increases in the coming months, thanks to the response and generosity of donors – which I hope – the funding is not keeping pace with the growing needs of the Syrians. It is a fundamental and objective reality ”, declared the chief of relief.

He also called on the UN and its partners to do “much, much more” to put Syrians on the path to recovery, including new programs focused on early recovery. He said that currently only 10 percent of the overall humanitarian response plan is devoted to early recovery.

Peace and security

His visit to Damascus coincided with lingering tensions in southern Syria, particularly around the Dara’a Al-Balad neighborhood, where 36,000 people were recently displaced.

He welcomed the recent agreement, saying “the ceasefire is an important development”, but stressed the need to see if it holds.

The humanitarian chief believes “the needs and suffering will continue to grow in the short term”, but said he returned with “a renewed commitment and conviction to identify, develop and invest in sustainable and effective ways to help “.

He recognized the complexity of the task, but said that is what the members of the Council and the countries they represent owe the Syrian people.

“They continue to suffer, and these children that I met in this class in Aleppo continue to have an uncertain future, and it is our job to bring some kind of consolation in this future,” he said. concluded.