Syria: air defenses respond to Israeli strikes near the capital

BEIRUT (AP) – Loud explosions rocked the Syrian capital Thursday evening as state media reported Israeli airstrikes around Damascus.

State news agency SANA said Syrian air defenses were facing Israeli planes, while pro-Syrian government radio Cham FM reported airstrikes in the countryside of Damascus and central Homs province. .

Residents of Damascus said they heard at least five loud explosions that rocked apartment buildings over a 15-minute period. The missiles appeared to have been fired from Lebanon, rattling locals who could hear them streak across the sky before hitting targets in Syria.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which rarely comments on its military operations in Syria. There were also no immediate reports of casualties.

Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes inside Syria during Syria’s civil war, against what it says are suspected arms deliveries intended for the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which fighting alongside Syrian government forces. He rarely recognizes or discusses such transactions.

Earlier this week, Syrian state media reported that Israel carried out a missile attack on southern Syria on Tuesday evening, targeting an unspecified military position.