Syed Ali Geelani, separatist leader in Kashmir, dies at 91

SRINAGAR, Kashmir – Syed Ali Geelani, an influential and hardline leader of the Kashmiri separatist movement who refused to engage with India on the future of the troubled Himalayas, died on Wednesday while under house arrest in Srinagar, the largest city in Kashmir. He was 91 years old.

His death was confirmed by his son, Naseem Geelani. He did not specify a cause, but said his father suffered from heart and kidney disease for the past two decades and age-related issues, including dementia, recently.

Even dead, Mr. Geelani has shown that he can make Indian authorities in the region nervous. The Internet has been closed through the Kashmir Valley. Reinforced security forces patrolled the empty streets.

Police took away his body just hours after his death, Naseem Geelani said, leading to a quiet funeral for a resistance leader once able to call thousands of people into the streets to protest.