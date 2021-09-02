Syed Ali Geelani, separatist leader in Kashmir, dies at 91
SRINAGAR, Kashmir – Syed Ali Geelani, an influential and hardline leader of the Kashmiri separatist movement who refused to engage with India on the future of the troubled Himalayas, died on Wednesday while under house arrest in Srinagar, the largest city in Kashmir. He was 91 years old.
His death was confirmed by his son, Naseem Geelani. He did not specify a cause, but said his father suffered from heart and kidney disease for the past two decades and age-related issues, including dementia, recently.
Even dead, Mr. Geelani has shown that he can make Indian authorities in the region nervous. The Internet has been closed through the Kashmir Valley. Reinforced security forces patrolled the empty streets.
Police took away his body just hours after his death, Naseem Geelani said, leading to a quiet funeral for a resistance leader once able to call thousands of people into the streets to protest.
For years, Mr. Geelani has resisted dialogue with India on the future of Kashmir, the picturesque valley of eight million people, mostly Muslims. Controlled by India, the valley is also claimed by Pakistan. Their bitter territorial dispute fueled decades of bloodshed.
Mr Geelani has long argued that the valley should fall under Pakistan’s control because of its geographic and religious affinities with the largely Muslim country. He said India should withdraw troops from Kashmir and hold a vote once promised by the Indian government on whether Kashmir should be part of India or Pakistan, although it has hinted in recent years that it would side with independence if that option prevails in a referendum conducted by the United Nations.
In a Tweeter Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday that Mr. Geelani had “fought all his life for his people and their right to self-determination”. He said Pakistan would observe an official day of mourning.
Officials in Kashmir and India’s central government, which have long viewed Mr. Geelani as a major obstacle to resolving violence in the region, declined to comment. A former government official, Satya Pal Malik, whom he had publicly targeted with its rhetoric said he was “nice and very decent”.
“I have fond memories of him,” said Mr. Malik, the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the state that administered Kashmir until the Indian government dismantled him as part of a regional repression two years ago. Mr Malik added: “his death should not be politicized or politically exploited by any section.”
The Kashmir Valley has long been under the control of Indian security forces. In recent years, the Indian Hindu nationalist government has made the taming of Kashmir a top priority.
A charismatic leader, Mr. Geelani was often referred to as “Bab” or “father” in Kashmir, and he gained popularity by remaining firmly resistant to Indian rule. A popular song during the demonstrations: “The one who does not bow: Geelani!” The one that cannot be bought: Geelani!
“He was the most recognized face of the Kashmiri resistance against India and an emblematic political figure,” said Noor Ahmad Baba, political analyst in Kashmir. “No other politician in the valley has matched his popularity.”
The authorities have long kept Mr. Geelani under their watchful eye. With only a few breaks, he had been under house arrest for 11 years.
Mr Geelani’s opposition to engaging with New Delhi was at odds with other factions of the All Parties Hurriyat, a coordinating group of organizations seeking self-determination for Kashmir. India, he argued, continued negotiations on the basis that Kashmir was an integral part of the country, a position he rejected.
His rigid anti-negotiation stance has at times put him at odds even with his supporters in Pakistan. In 2006, Pervez Musharraf, then Pakistan’s military dictator, unveiled an ultimately unsuccessful four-point formula for settling Kashmir’s dispute with India. Mr. Geelani rejected it.
Despite his popularity in Kashmir, he had many critics who rejected his often strict Islamic worldview. They also criticized him for not having supported the independence movement in the region, which sparked violence against Indian forces in 1989.
Syed Ali Shah Geelani was born on September 29, 1929 in Zoori Munz, a village in northern Kashmir, to a poor family who lived on manual labor. He attended the school in the city of Sopore. He graduated from high school in 1945 and traveled to Lahore, Pakistan, to study the Quran, and then obtained a bachelor’s degree in Persian literature.
Mr. Geelani was jailed in 1962 for 13 months for participating in anti-Indian activities. He was arrested again in 1965 and spent over a year in prison for maintaining secret contacts in Pakistan.
Arrests and imprisonments continued after he joined an Islamist organization, Jamaat-e-Islami, and was elected to the State Assembly in 1972. Indian authorities seized Mr. Geelani’s passport in 1981 and never returned, except in 2006 to allow him to travel to Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the Muslim hajj pilgrimage.
In the 1980s he began to call for public protests and resistance and found a receptive audience among angry Kashmiris. After the violence erupted in 1989, at the start of more than 30 years of conflict, Mr. Geelani has become perhaps the movement’s most visible leader. His calls for a workers’ strike could put an end to activity in the Kashmir Valley for days. It was a staple at the funerals of those who died fighting Indian forces.
Indian authorities have sometimes tried to get Mr. Geelani to ease tensions. In 2016, protests and violence erupted after Indian police killed a militant commander, Burhan wani. In response, Mr. Geelani and other resistance leaders established “protest calendars” that dictated when protests would take place and when stores would open and close. Indian officials tried to dissuade him and other leaders, but Mr. Geelani refused to participate, calling the outreach “just a lens for Indian media.”
Mr. Geelani’s influence has waned in recent years. Last year he resigned as the leader of the Hurriyat conference, citing internal feuds within the group and its failure to stop India’s 2019 crackdown, which swept away a degree of autonomy that New Delhi had long extended to the region.
He got married twice. Besides two daughters from a previous marriage, Anisha and Farhat, he is survived by his wife, Jawahira Begum, and two daughters, Zamshida and Chamshida, and two sons, Nayeem and Naseem.
Despite his age and growing fragility, Mr. Geelani remained defiant.
In a video uploaded in 2018Mr. Geelani knocks on the door of his interior house, telling Indian soldiers to let him out so he can offer prayers at a relative’s funeral.
“Open the door. I will not fly away,” Mr Geelani told officers. “We want to have a funeral for your democracy.”
Suhasini raj in Lucknow, India, contributed reporting.