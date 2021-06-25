Sydney will enter full lockdown as an epidemic develops in Australia’s largest city.

Officials in Sydney announced on Saturday that Australia’s largest city will enter full lockdown until July 9 as an outbreak linked to the Delta variant continues to grow.

The decision extends a partial lockdown ordered a day earlier, when Sydney’s central business district and the eastern suburbs were ordered to close for at least a week.

Authorities in New South Wales, which includes Sydney and is Australia’s most populous state, announced 22 more cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 65, the city’s largest outbreak in six month. They warned that many more cases were likely to emerge in the coming days due to a cluster centered around a barber shop that some 900 customers visited while several employees were contagious.

The lockdown will affect Sydney’s five million residents and follows a return to mandatory mask wearing and a travel ban outside the city, which were announced this week.