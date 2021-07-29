World
Sydney publishes daily report on Covid-19 cases, police powers extended to enforce lockdown – Times of India
SYDNEY: The Covid-19 Delta epidemic in Australia’s largest city Sydney rose by 239 cases on Thursday, the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, forcing authorities to increase police powers to shut down businesses not respecting lockdown measures.
More than two million residents of eight Sydney hotspots will now be forced to wear masks outside and will have to stay within 5 km (3 miles) of their homes.
Sydney is in its fifth week of an extended nine-week lockdown, which is expected to end on August 28, but the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant continues to grow.
“It only takes a handful of people, or a small percentage, to do the wrong thing, to cause a setback for all of us. We cannot afford setbacks,” the prime minister said. Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
Most of the new locally acquired cases have been detected in Sydney, with at least 66 cases having spent time in the community while they were infectious. Authorities have said the Sydney lockdown will not ease until cases in the community are close to zero.
New South Wales reported a total of 177 cases a day earlier.
Sydney, home to a fifth of Australia’s 25 million people, is grappling with its worst outbreak of this year, forcing authorities on Wednesday to extend lockdown restrictions for another month.
More than 2,800 cases have been detected to date, with 182 people hospitalized. Fifty-four are in intensive care, 22 of which require ventilation. Two new deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak to 13.
With only around 17% of people over 16 fully vaccinated in the state of New South Wales, infections have steadily increased despite Greater Sydney’s lockdown since June 26.
The extended lockdown of Greater Sydney of around 6 million people is expected to take a heavy toll on Australia’s $ 2 trillion ($ 1.50 trillion) economy as many businesses are forced to close, resulting in increases the chances that the country will experience its second recession in as many years.
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he expected the national economy to contract in the September quarter, but hoped Australia could avoid a recession if New South Wales removed the outbreak soon.
“As for the December quarter, it depends to a large extent on the success of New South Wales, our largest state economy, in bringing this virus under control,” Frydenberg said to Australian Broadcasting Corp.
