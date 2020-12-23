World
Sydney eases viral restrictions for Christmas – Times of India
SYDNEY: Sydney eased Wednesday lock restrictions for Christmas after Australia’s largest city reported a second day of new cases of coronavirus in single digits.
Amid a record-breaking testing and research effort, only eight new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to announce that all residents could welcome at least a few visitors to celebrate the period of the holidays.
“Everyone has had a very difficult year,” said Premier Gladys Berejiklian state, announcing the “modest” relaxation of the three-day restrictions.
Berejiklian said most Sydney residents would be allowed to invite 10 adults to their homes, with that number limited to five in neighborhoods at the epicenter of the outbreak.
She said easing the rules was possible because of the low number of new cases – 16 in the past 48 hours – and because most were linked to known infections.
The relaxed restrictions stand in stark contrast to many places in Europe and elsewhere, which have been forced to tighten lockdown and travel rules as the spread of the virus accelerates.
The cluster of cases on Sydney’s northern beaches now stands at just under 100, after an extended period without community transmission.
The outbreak has seen the normally bustling city center empty and residents flock to test sites in record numbers.
“I was so encouraged by the way the community responded to what we asked them to do,” Berejiklian said.
“The test numbers have been so nice. The way the northern beach community, in particular, has responded has been so positive.”
Despite the easing, she urged Sydney residents to exercise discretion.
“The last thing we want to do is inadvertently donate the disease to those closest and dear to us,” she said.
Amid a record-breaking testing and research effort, only eight new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to announce that all residents could welcome at least a few visitors to celebrate the period of the holidays.
“Everyone has had a very difficult year,” said Premier Gladys Berejiklian state, announcing the “modest” relaxation of the three-day restrictions.
Berejiklian said most Sydney residents would be allowed to invite 10 adults to their homes, with that number limited to five in neighborhoods at the epicenter of the outbreak.
She said easing the rules was possible because of the low number of new cases – 16 in the past 48 hours – and because most were linked to known infections.
The relaxed restrictions stand in stark contrast to many places in Europe and elsewhere, which have been forced to tighten lockdown and travel rules as the spread of the virus accelerates.
The cluster of cases on Sydney’s northern beaches now stands at just under 100, after an extended period without community transmission.
The outbreak has seen the normally bustling city center empty and residents flock to test sites in record numbers.
“I was so encouraged by the way the community responded to what we asked them to do,” Berejiklian said.
“The test numbers have been so nice. The way the northern beach community, in particular, has responded has been so positive.”
Despite the easing, she urged Sydney residents to exercise discretion.
“The last thing we want to do is inadvertently donate the disease to those closest and dear to us,” she said.
Source link