Sydney, Australia, is entering full containment for the first time in the pandemic to fight the Delta variant.

With an outbreak of the Delta variant spreading rapidly, Australian authorities on Saturday introduced a strict two-week lockdown for all of greater Sydney and areas surrounding the country’s largest city.

Sydney’s first city-wide lockdown since early 2020 reflects a sudden increase in concern among New South Wales state officials, who hoped that contact tracers and targeted isolation would be enough to keep the most contagious variant under control.

Instead, after initially resist full lockingOfficials said on Saturday that strict city-wide stay-at-home orders were needed as they had found several additional chains of transmission in the city among people with infectious disease for days.

The virus, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, was simply moving too quickly through the population. In the past 10 days, a group that started with a limousine driver at Sydney Airport, a city of five million people, has grown to nearly 100 cases, and dozens more are expected at the over the next few days.