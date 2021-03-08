World
Switzerland votes to ban the ‘burqa’ in public – Times of India
GENEVA: Swiss voters narrowly supported a ban on full face coverings in public places – a decision hailed by supporters as a bulwark against radicals Islam but qualified as discriminatory by opponents.
Official results showed that 51.2% of voters and a clear majority of voters Switzerlandthe cantons supported the proposal.
The so-called anti-burqa vote came after years of debate in Switzerland following similar bans in other European countries – and in some Muslim-majority states – although women wearing the Islamic full-face veil are a an exceptionally rare spectacle in the Swiss streets.
Some 1,426,992 voters were in favor of the ban, while 1,359,621 were against, with a turnout of 50.8%.
The proposal “Yes to the ban on full face masks” did not explicitly mention burqa or the niqab.
However, campaign posters reading “Stop Radical Islam!” and “Stop Extremism!”, featuring a woman in a black niqab – which leaves over her eyes – have been plastered around Swiss cities.
Rival posters read: “No to an absurd, unnecessary and Islamophobic anti-burqa law”.
The ban will mean that no one will be able to fully cover their face in public – whether in stores or in the countryside.
But there will be exceptions, including for places of worship, and for health and safety reasons.
The vote came at a time when face masks are mandatory in shops and on public transport due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Marco Chiesa, leader of the right-wing populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP), which led the campaign for a vote, expressed relief at the result. “We are happy,” he told Blick TV.
“We don’t want radical Islam in our country at all.”
The SVP said the vote would preserve Switzerland’s cohesion and advance the fight against political Islam, which it said threatened the country’s liberal society.
Roger Nordmann, leader of the socialist lawmakers in parliament, estimated that a quarter of the left-wing electorate supported the initiative for secular and feminist reasons.
“No problem has been solved and women’s rights have not progressed either,” he told ATS news agency.
“I don’t think the townships are going to set up anti-burqa brigades.”
Around 150 protesters opposing the ban protested outside the Swiss parliament in Bern.
In Europe, Switzerland’s neighbors France and Austria have banned face coverings, as have Belgium, Bulgaria and Denmark.
Several other European countries have bans for particular contexts, such as in schools and universities.
The Swiss government and parliament opposed a national ban.
Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told a press conference the result was not a vote against Muslims and stressed that only a tiny fraction of the country’s Muslim population would be affected.
A 2019 Federal Statistical Office survey found that 5.5% of the Swiss population were Muslims, mostly from the former Yugoslavia.
Opponents of the ban said the few women who wear the full-face veil in Switzerland tend to be converts or tourists.
Switzerland’s Islamic Central Council said the ban was “a big disappointment for Muslims.”
ICCS said Islamophobia was now entrenched in the Swiss constitution and said she would pay any fines incurred for wearing the niqab as long as she had them.
In the Swiss system of direct democracy, any subject can be put to a national vote on condition that it collects 100,000 signatures in this rich country of 8.6 million inhabitants.
These votes take place every three months.
A 2009 vote that banned the construction of minaret towers on mosques sparked anger abroad.
“Swiss voters have once again approved an initiative that discriminates against a particular religious community, unnecessarily fueling division and fear,” said Cyrielle Huguenot, women’s rights officer at Amnesty International Switzerland.
Rather than liberating women, the ban “is a dangerous and symbolic policy that violates the rights to freedom of expression and religion.”
But Mohamed Hamdaoui, Bernese regional lawmaker and founder of the “A Face Discovered” campaign, told ATS the vote was a “huge relief” that “would say stop Islamism” – and not Muslims, “who obviously have their place. in this country “.
Two other referendum votes took place on Sunday.
A free trade deal with Indonesia was narrowly approved with 51.7% support.
But a government plan to introduce a federally recognized electronic identity was rejected with 64.4% of the vote against.
Official results showed that 51.2% of voters and a clear majority of voters Switzerlandthe cantons supported the proposal.
The so-called anti-burqa vote came after years of debate in Switzerland following similar bans in other European countries – and in some Muslim-majority states – although women wearing the Islamic full-face veil are a an exceptionally rare spectacle in the Swiss streets.
Some 1,426,992 voters were in favor of the ban, while 1,359,621 were against, with a turnout of 50.8%.
The proposal “Yes to the ban on full face masks” did not explicitly mention burqa or the niqab.
However, campaign posters reading “Stop Radical Islam!” and “Stop Extremism!”, featuring a woman in a black niqab – which leaves over her eyes – have been plastered around Swiss cities.
Rival posters read: “No to an absurd, unnecessary and Islamophobic anti-burqa law”.
The ban will mean that no one will be able to fully cover their face in public – whether in stores or in the countryside.
But there will be exceptions, including for places of worship, and for health and safety reasons.
The vote came at a time when face masks are mandatory in shops and on public transport due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Marco Chiesa, leader of the right-wing populist Swiss People’s Party (SVP), which led the campaign for a vote, expressed relief at the result. “We are happy,” he told Blick TV.
“We don’t want radical Islam in our country at all.”
The SVP said the vote would preserve Switzerland’s cohesion and advance the fight against political Islam, which it said threatened the country’s liberal society.
Roger Nordmann, leader of the socialist lawmakers in parliament, estimated that a quarter of the left-wing electorate supported the initiative for secular and feminist reasons.
“No problem has been solved and women’s rights have not progressed either,” he told ATS news agency.
“I don’t think the townships are going to set up anti-burqa brigades.”
Around 150 protesters opposing the ban protested outside the Swiss parliament in Bern.
In Europe, Switzerland’s neighbors France and Austria have banned face coverings, as have Belgium, Bulgaria and Denmark.
Several other European countries have bans for particular contexts, such as in schools and universities.
The Swiss government and parliament opposed a national ban.
Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told a press conference the result was not a vote against Muslims and stressed that only a tiny fraction of the country’s Muslim population would be affected.
A 2019 Federal Statistical Office survey found that 5.5% of the Swiss population were Muslims, mostly from the former Yugoslavia.
Opponents of the ban said the few women who wear the full-face veil in Switzerland tend to be converts or tourists.
Switzerland’s Islamic Central Council said the ban was “a big disappointment for Muslims.”
ICCS said Islamophobia was now entrenched in the Swiss constitution and said she would pay any fines incurred for wearing the niqab as long as she had them.
In the Swiss system of direct democracy, any subject can be put to a national vote on condition that it collects 100,000 signatures in this rich country of 8.6 million inhabitants.
These votes take place every three months.
A 2009 vote that banned the construction of minaret towers on mosques sparked anger abroad.
“Swiss voters have once again approved an initiative that discriminates against a particular religious community, unnecessarily fueling division and fear,” said Cyrielle Huguenot, women’s rights officer at Amnesty International Switzerland.
Rather than liberating women, the ban “is a dangerous and symbolic policy that violates the rights to freedom of expression and religion.”
But Mohamed Hamdaoui, Bernese regional lawmaker and founder of the “A Face Discovered” campaign, told ATS the vote was a “huge relief” that “would say stop Islamism” – and not Muslims, “who obviously have their place. in this country “.
Two other referendum votes took place on Sunday.
A free trade deal with Indonesia was narrowly approved with 51.7% support.
But a government plan to introduce a federally recognized electronic identity was rejected with 64.4% of the vote against.
Source link