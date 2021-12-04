Switzerland is reversing the mandatory quarantines for certain foreign visitors.

Switzerland recalled on Saturday the travel rules in the event of a pandemic announced just a week ago, removing the obligation for some foreign visitors quarantine for 10 days on arrival, a requirement that has wreaked havoc on the country’s crucial tourism industry.

The turnaround comes after tour operators from countries such as Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada reported massive cancellations from people who had booked trips to Switzerland during the Christmas holiday season. The Swiss quarantine was ordered in response to concerns over the novel Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has been detected in a handful of cases in the country, according to Reuters.

By eliminating mandatory quarantine, however, the Swiss government is strengthening other measures. All visitors will now need to be tested for the coronavirus both before entering the country and between four and seven days after arriving in Switzerland. Switzerland also requires that all visitors from regions it considers high risk be fully immunized. Earlier this week, Switzerland banned all direct flights from southern Africa, where the variant was first identified.

The Swiss are also extending the requirement to wear face masks to all indoor public events, concert halls and sports venues, and to have to present a Covid-19 vaccination passport to enter public establishments such as restaurants or museums.