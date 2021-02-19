Switzerland buys good sustainability scores to the detriment of other countries

GENEVA, February 19 (IPS) – According to Sustainable development report 2020, Switzerland ranks with a shameful score of 163 out of 165 for so-called ripple effects. This means that Switzerland buys better sustainability scores in a number of areas, which places considerable burdens on other countries and the global environment.

By importing goods and services, we cause air pollution and loss of biodiversity in the countries where the goods and services are sourced, for example by importing synthetic foods and fertilizers that we need for our agriculture intensive – especially our meat production.

In this way, we don’t just cover up our own sustainability gaps; we also limit the ability of other countries to meet their global sustainable development goals.

What is Switzerland’s role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals?

It is often said that Switzerland is too small to make a difference in the fight for sustainable development. But precisely because of the fallout, our huge ecological footprint – and our massive involvement in global financial flows that are detrimental to sustainability – demands that we increase our global responsibility.

The solutions require strong Swiss leadership. The Swiss Network for Sustainable Development Solutions (SDSN), a United Nations initiative for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Climate Agreement, wishes to actively work to achieve the sustainability goals and advocate for in favor of goal-oriented policies.

That is why we are participating in consultations and making proposals to improve the current strategy.

What is the overall assessment of the draft strategic plan?

One positive aspect is that the strategy reflects a holistic understanding of sustainable development and provides valuable guidelines. However, the main downside is that innovative ideas and goal-oriented solutions are lacking.

The strategy relies mainly on already existing practices and policy areas, and beyond these, it remains vague.

What does this mean in concrete terms? What improvements does SDSN think the strategy needs?

We consider this aspect to be essential at the moment: Switzerland must urgently recognize and assume its global responsibility. It is the best lever for achieving sustainability goals.

On the one hand, this implies that Switzerland must reduce its global footprint, for example by rethinking consumption. Solutions to make life in Switzerland possible while taking into account the carrying capacity of the planet must be identified.

On the other hand, the strategy presented should address how illegitimate financial flows can be stopped.

Too much volunteering, which is insufficient – for example, the desire for a more sustainable banking and financial center: despite progress, reality shows that regulation is necessary so that short-term economic interests do not dominate to the detriment of people and the environment.

In addition, the strategy does not have a financial plan. We therefore propose, among other things, that the federal coordination offices receive a budget.

Where is further action needed?

Ensure that sufficient resources are allocated to sustainability research and cross-cutting implementation projects. Indeed, research can identify effective avenues of transformation and develop concrete proposals for more sustainable measures.

We also believe that this strategy should set more ambitious targets. In some cases, they are formulated more weakly than in the 17 global goals or are completely ignored. Here we call for more concrete definitions and recommendations for action for each sustainability goal.

What is the message to the federal government?

We need a strategy supported by the economy but also by the community, with goals that are not watered down – certainly not lower than the goals of Agenda 2030. We need a strategy that presents viable solutions and sustainable with a financial and effective control plan – not one that only ends up as an administrative report in a federal case.

