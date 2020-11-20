Switzerland bows to Veselnitskaya and returns the booty to Russia

Yury Martyanov / Getty

LONDON – Switzerland knows its investigation into Russian $ 230million fraud was corrupted by Kremlin assets, including Russian lawyer for Trump Tower Natalia Veselnitskaya, but he still plans to return nearly all of the stolen funds to the men accused of participating in one of the world’s most infamous financial crimes.

In a letter seen by The Daily Beast, the Swiss Attorney General’s office announced plans to return 99% of frozen assets belonging to an alleged Russian fraudster and 100% of assets belonging to an alleged boss of a Russian crime syndicate.

These illicit proceeds are believed to come from the biggest public fraud ever in Russia, which culminated in a series of global anti-corruption laws that began when President Obama enacted the Magnitsky Law in 2012.

A year earlier, Swiss authorities began freezing more than $ 10 million that was funneled into Swiss bank accounts from Russia. This money was part of a massive fraud and cover-up that was uncovered by Sergei Magnitsky, who was later jailed and left to die after being beaten by Russian authorities.

Anti-corruption laws in his name have now been enacted in seven countries, with legislation pending in several others, as well as in the European Union.

Veselnitskaya, who met Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in June 2016, was also part of the plot to corrupt a Swiss investigation into the $ 230 million fraud.

One of the men accused of distributing the proceeds of crime, Denis Katsyv, was the boss of Veselnitskaya. She has worked with figures from the Moscow Attorney General’s Office who – along with friendly oligarchs – influenced Swiss top officials with all-expense paid vacations in Russia where they were fed Kremlin propaganda, according to Swiss court documents.

Veselnitskaya met a former Swiss policeman in Moscow to present him with the Kremlin’s version of the fraud discovered by Magnitsky.

The former officer, who was a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office, was sacked and sentenced after his dealings with the Russians were exposed. Among other things, he was helicoptered on a bear hunting trip in the Russian Far East and accommodated in luxury hotels. In court, the officer, who played an active role in the investigation of the Russian fraud, was only named as Victor K.

On one of the disgraced former officer’s trips to Russia, he was joined by Swiss prosecutor Patrick Lamon and Swiss prosecutor general Michael Lauber – they were pictured together on a boat trip on the Baikal with senior Russian officials. All three have been involved in investigations or prosecutions of the Magnitsky affair, which has become President Putin’s pet peeve.

Lauber was forced to resign from his post as Switzerland’s chief prosecutor earlier this year after Swiss lawmakers complained about his retrocessions to sanctioned Russian officials and he was accused of lying about secret meetings on the FIFA corruption scandal, in which Russia and Qatar were accused of using illicit means to win the right to host the World Cups in 2018 and 2022.

Under Lauber’s watch, no criminal charges were brought against the Russians accused of bringing millions of dollars in stolen funds to Switzerland in this case.

Lauber’s former department, the Swiss public prosecutor’s office, did not declare the money legitimate, quite the contrary. By seizing some of the funds – no matter how small – they are in fact confirming that they have proof that there are illicit funds in the accounts linked to Veselnitskaya boss Katsyv and Vladlen Stepanov, a mysteriously wealthy Russian whose the woman signed the $ 230 million fraud. role of top Moscow tax official.

According to a letter sent on November 6 to Hermitage Capital, victim of the fraud, Swiss prosecutors say they will not use this evidence to confiscate most of the funds. Instead, they used sophisticated financial analysis to dilute the value of the laundered money so that most of it could be returned to the men they believe to be crooks.

The recognized method of identifying the proceeds of crime described by the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime clearly states that mixing illicit funds with money from other sources does not affect the value of funds liable to seizure.

The Swiss prosecutors’ proposal, however, will see 99% of Katsyv’s money returned to him. Stepanov can expect 55% to 87% of his frozen assets to be returned by Swiss authorities.

The letter also suggests that 100% of the frozen assets will be returned to Dmitry Klyuev, a convicted Russian businessman, who is on the US sanctions list. Senator John McCain once described the Klyuev group as a “dangerous transnational criminal organization”.

Bill Browder, founder of Hermitage Capital, told the Daily Beast: “This reinforces the worst stereotypes of Swiss justice. Returning so much money to the Russians involved in the Magnitsky affair when most other countries have sanctioned these individuals is a task for Switzerland.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) declined to answer specific questions from the Daily Beast, but confirmed in a statement that the letter dated November 6 stated that “the OAG plans at this point to order the closure of the Swiss investigation, together with the confiscation of part of the assets currently under seizure. “

Prevezon, a Katsyv-owned company whose father is a Moscow official, previously paid nearly $ 6 million to settle US civil charges in New York where authorities claimed other proceeds of the massive fraud had been laundered through US bank accounts and real estate in Manhattan. Veselnitskaya was charged with obstructing justice for colluding with the Russian Attorney General’s office to present false evidence in the US court.

