Swiss prosecutors accuse Blatter and Platini of fraud

Two men charged following a six-year investigation into the payment Blatter allowed to be paid by world football’s governing body to Platini in 2011.

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and former UEFA President Michel Platini have been charged with fraud for illegally arranging a payment of two million Swiss francs ($ 2.19 million), according to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland.

The pair were indicted on Tuesday following a six-year investigation into the payment Blatter authorized to make from the governing body of FIFA world football to Platini in 2011. Blatter and Platini said the payment was for a backdated salary.

“This payment damaged FIFA’s assets and illegally enriched Platini,” said the Swiss MPC.

The OAG accused Blatter and Platini of “fraud, alternately embezzlement, alternately criminal mismanagement as well as document forgery”. Platini, a great footballer who led France to victory in the 1984 European Championship, has also been charged with complicity.

The Swiss investigation was opened amid a series of scandals that engulfed FIFA. The case gave rise to an ethics investigation by FIFA, following which the two men were forced to leave their posts.

Blatter, 85, and Platini were both banned from soccer in 2016 for six years for the payment, made with Blatter’s approval for work done a decade earlier. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

“I look forward to the trial in Federal Criminal Court with optimism and hope this story ends and all the facts are dealt with properly,” Blatter said in a statement Tuesday.

“Regarding the payment of the sum of two million francs from FIFA to Michel Platini, I can only repeat myself: it was based on a verbal contract which governed Platini’s advisory activities for FIFA between 1998 and 2002”, he added.

Blatter said the payment was delayed because FIFA was unable to pay the full amount and Platini only claimed the money in 2010.

The former FIFA president said the payments had been approved by “all responsible FIFA bodies” and that Platini paid tax on the amount “at his place of Swiss residence”.

Platini said he only heard about the trial from the media.

“These methods are an extension of the prosecutor’s determination to implicate me unduly in a case in which all my good faith has been recognized. I fully challenge these unfounded and unfair accusations, ”he said.

Platini’s lawyer Dominic Nellen has said he is confident the former Juventus midfielder will prove his innocence.

“It is shocking that the federal prosecutor’s office indicted my client without hearing the witnesses we requested during the proceedings,” he said.

“From a defense perspective, it is clear that the investigation should have been abandoned long ago. There are enough witness reports and documents on file to prove my client’s innocence.

“I am 100% convinced that we will be able to prove my client’s innocence in court,” he added.

The OAG said its investigation revealed that Platini worked as a consultant for FIFA President Blatter between 1998 and 2002 and that annual compensation of 300,000 Swiss francs was agreed in a written contract.

The OAG said Platini sent an invoice and was paid in full, but the 66-year-old continued to demand payment.

“More than eight years after the end of his consulting activity, Platini demanded a payment in the amount of two million Swiss francs,” said the OAG.

“With Blatter’s involvement, FIFA paid this amount to Platini in early 2011. Evidence gathered by the OAG corroborated that this payment to Platini was made without a legal basis.”