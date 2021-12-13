Swiss deposit case linked to Saudi funds for ex-king of Spain

GENEVA (AP) – Geneva prosecutors fined a Swiss bank for failing to alert money laundering authorities over more than $ 100 million from Saudi Arabia that went to the former Spanish king Juan Carlos and his ex-lover, but have dropped possible lawsuits against his associates in the case.

The Geneva prosecutor’s office has partially abandoned an investigation opened three years ago against five people for alleged money laundering, while ruling that the Mirabaud bank had not properly communicated with the Swiss money laundering office.

The Swiss investigation was triggered after reports in the Spanish media about possible illegal payments benefiting the king in the award of public contracts to Spanish companies – funds that could have been hidden in Swiss banks. Some of these payments were believed to be linked to commissions on a high-speed train project from Medina to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

Juan Carlos himself was not among the five people investigated in this particular investigation.

Investigators discovered that Juan Carlos received on August 1, 2008 – before he left office as king – through a foundation known as Lucum, the sum of $ 100 million from the Saudi ministry. of Finance, the prosecutor’s office said. It also reported additional millions received by the King or his former lover Corinna Larsen, a Danish-German businesswoman.

The prosecution said the use of a foundation to raise the funds “showed a willingness” to conceal funds, but “the investigation was nevertheless unable to establish a sufficient link between the amount received from Saudi Arabia and the conclusion of contracts for the construction of the high-speed train. “

He ordered Mirabaud to pay a fine and legal fees totaling 200,000 Swiss francs (approximately $ 215,000) for his failure to alert the office of money laundering to Larsen’s personal account.