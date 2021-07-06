World
Suu Kyi’s lawyers fight over evidence in Myanmar trial – Times of India
BANGKOK: lawyers for ousted Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi strongly argued Tuesday against the introduction of evidence by prosecutors against her on a sedition charge, saying it did not follow established court procedures.
Suu Kyi is in custody and is on trial on several counts, including an allegation that she illegally imported walkie-talkies for the use of her bodyguards and used unlicensed radios, and violated restrictions on the Covid-19 pandemic twice in the 2020 election campaign.
She was tried on June 14 behind closed doors in the capital, Naypyitaw, in procedures that the government installed by the military is widely seen as being used to discredit it and consolidate its control.
The army seized power in February after overthrowing the elected government of Suu Kyi and arresting her along with other senior officials in her government and National League for Democracy Party, who was set to start a second five-year term after a landslide election victory last November.
The sedition charge, sometimes referred to as incitement, provides for up to two years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of causing fear or alarm that could endanger the state or public peace. It has been criticized as a catch-all law used for political repression.
Suu Kyi’s attorneys last month objected to the prosecution’s introduction of two statements published on the Facebook Suu Kyi’s party page after her and the president Win Myint had already been arrested by the army on February 1. Win Myint is Suu Kyi’s co-accused for sedition.
One of the statements, released on February 13, accused the army-installed government of trying to restrict the people’s right to freedom of speech and the Internet and said all orders and laws issued by that government were illegal.
Suu Kyi’s attorneys said they maintained the statements should not be admissible because none of the defendants signed them.
The special court conducting the trial did not uphold the defense’s objection but said it would suspend testimony on this point while the defense appealed to a higher court.
On Monday, after a district court dismissed the defense appeal without a hearing, Suu Kyi’s lawyers said they would appeal to a regional court and, if necessary, to the Supreme Court.
Lawyers clashed again on Tuesday when the plaintiff, a bureaucrat from Naypyitaw, presented evidence that had not been formally listed until the testimony began, defense team member Min Min Soe said. . The court authorized the evidence, a list of members of the Central Executive Committee of Suu Kyi’s party and his patrons.
Suu Kyi faces additional charges that have yet to be tried, including accepting bribes, punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and violating the Official Secrets Act, which has a maximum duration of 14 years.
The military has said it will hold new ballots within two years of its takeover, but a near-charge conviction could result in Suu Kyi’s candidacy being banned, which many believe is the goal of the campaign. ‘army.
