Suu Kyi prefers to win as elections begin – Times of India
YANGON: Myanmar voted on Sunday in a general election seen as a referendum on a fledgling democratic government that remains popular at home but has seen its reputation collapse abroad amid allegations of genocide.
Chief Aung San Suu KyiThe National League for Democracy (NLD) is set to win a second term, after a 2015 landslide that ended more than half a century of military and military-backed rule.
She has the support of a population that sees her largely as a hero of democracy for her fight against dictatorship, although her victory will likely be narrower than the one that propelled her to power.
Over 37 million people registered to vote, but fears over COVID-19 could dampen turnout, with Myanmar averaging 1,100 new days coronavirus cases compared to a handful in early August.
In the largest city, Yangon, queues formed before the polling stations opened, with voters wearing masks, hair covers and face shields waiting in evenly spaced lines at sunrise.
Sai Kyaw Latt Phyo, 31, said it was his first trip away from home in three months.
“It’s worth the risk,” he said. “We must take the risk in such a crucial situation for our country.”
Chaw Ei Twin, 38, said she was doing her civic duty.
“I gave my vote to a party that can transform the country. I voted the same party last time,” she said.
GRADUAL PROGRESS
Suu Kyi’s advocates say critics are unrealistic to expect rapid change in Myanmar and hamper efforts to ensure gradual progress.
Among the obstacles to some reforms of the NLD is a constitution that guarantees the military a high political stake, including control over several key ministries and a 25% quota of legislative seats, which allows it to s ‘oppose constitutional amendments.
Suu Kyi and the military have always been at odds, but tensions have been high lately, with military leader Min Aung Hlaing in a rare interview criticizing “unacceptable mistakes” in the run-up to the polls, which the government says , risked creating fear and unrest.
Voting in the capital Naypyitaw, Min Aung Hlaing said he supported the party which “can work hand in hand” with the military “to create a better future”.
“I have to accept the result which comes from the wishes of the people,” he said, when asked if the army would respect the result.
“It is necessary to act taking into account how to comfort the concerns of the citizens … It is a must.”
The electoral commission said it will try to ensure that polls are free and fair, but more than a million people will not be able to vote after polls are canceled due to insurgencies.
They join hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority confined to camps and villages inside Myanmar’s Rakhine State, most without citizenship.
The United Nations general secretary Antonio Guterres Friday called for “peaceful, orderly and credible elections” that could allow hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas who fled to neighboring Bangladesh in a 2017 military crackdown to return “in safety and with dignity”.
The UN said there was genocidal intent in the crackdown, which Myanmar said were legitimate operations against militants.
‘MOTHER SUU’
NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt said the party was happy with the turnout so far.
“Many voters say they voted for the NLD,” he said. “We always appreciate people’s decision.”
Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 75, is still known as “Mother Suu” and remains extremely popular in Myanmar, where a recent survey found that 79% of people considered her the most trusted figure in the country. .
But enthusiasm is weaker in remote areas dominated by ethnic minorities, many feeling sidelined by the predominantly Buddhist Bamar central government.
Doi Bu, vice chairman of the newly formed Kachin State People’s Party, said the government made little change in their area, in part because it was intimidated by the military.
“Although five years is not long, the NLD has done nothing necessary,” she said.
