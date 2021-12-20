World
Suu Kyi: Burmese junta court postpones Suu Kyi verdict – Times of India
YANGON: A Myanmar junta court postponed its verdict in Aung San on Monday Suu Kyilawsuit for illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, a source familiar with the matter said.
The Nobel Laureate has been held since the generals staged a coup against her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief period of democracy.
National protests against the putsch have met with bloody repression, with more than 1,300 people killed and more than 11,000 arrested, according to a local watch group.
Suu Kyi, 76, was due to hear the verdict on charges of illegal importation and possession of walkie-talkies – the latest in a catalog of judgments in a junta court that could see her imprisoned for the rest of her life.
But the judge adjourned the case until December 27 without explanation, a source familiar with the matter told AFP.
Earlier this month, she was jailed for four years for incitement against the military and violating Covid restrictions, in a decision that has been widely condemned by the international community.
Head of the junta Min Aung Hlaing later commuted the sentence to two years and said she would serve her sentence under house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw.
Suu Kyi could have faced three years in prison if convicted of the walkie-talkie charges, which stem from the early hours of the coup when soldiers and police raided her home and allegedly found her in possession. contraband material.
On cross-examination, members of the search team admitted that they did not have a search warrant for the search, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Suu Kyi is also charged with several counts of corruption – each punishable by 15 years in prison – and violating the Law on Official Secrets.
Journalists were not allowed to attend special hearings at the Naypyidaw court, and his lawyers were recently banned from speaking to the media.
Suu Kyi’s long periods of house arrest under a previous junta were spent at her family’s colonial-era mansion in Yangon, where she is said to appear in front of the thousands gathered on the other side of the fence. his garden.
Min Aung Hlaing’s regime confined her to an undisclosed location in the capital, her connection to the outside world limited to brief pre-trial meetings with her lawyers.
The junta also threatened to dissolve its National League for Democracy, citing alleged fraud in the 2020 elections which international observers said were largely free and fair.
A junta-appointed election commission investigating allegations of ballot fraud is due to deliver its findings in early 2022, the information minister said at a press conference earlier this month.
In recent weeks, other senior NLD officials have received heavy sentences.
A former chief minister was sentenced to 75 years in prison, while a close associate of Suu Kyi was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
The Nobel Laureate has been held since the generals staged a coup against her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief period of democracy.
National protests against the putsch have met with bloody repression, with more than 1,300 people killed and more than 11,000 arrested, according to a local watch group.
Suu Kyi, 76, was due to hear the verdict on charges of illegal importation and possession of walkie-talkies – the latest in a catalog of judgments in a junta court that could see her imprisoned for the rest of her life.
But the judge adjourned the case until December 27 without explanation, a source familiar with the matter told AFP.
Earlier this month, she was jailed for four years for incitement against the military and violating Covid restrictions, in a decision that has been widely condemned by the international community.
Head of the junta Min Aung Hlaing later commuted the sentence to two years and said she would serve her sentence under house arrest in the capital Naypyidaw.
Suu Kyi could have faced three years in prison if convicted of the walkie-talkie charges, which stem from the early hours of the coup when soldiers and police raided her home and allegedly found her in possession. contraband material.
On cross-examination, members of the search team admitted that they did not have a search warrant for the search, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Suu Kyi is also charged with several counts of corruption – each punishable by 15 years in prison – and violating the Law on Official Secrets.
Journalists were not allowed to attend special hearings at the Naypyidaw court, and his lawyers were recently banned from speaking to the media.
Suu Kyi’s long periods of house arrest under a previous junta were spent at her family’s colonial-era mansion in Yangon, where she is said to appear in front of the thousands gathered on the other side of the fence. his garden.
Min Aung Hlaing’s regime confined her to an undisclosed location in the capital, her connection to the outside world limited to brief pre-trial meetings with her lawyers.
The junta also threatened to dissolve its National League for Democracy, citing alleged fraud in the 2020 elections which international observers said were largely free and fair.
A junta-appointed election commission investigating allegations of ballot fraud is due to deliver its findings in early 2022, the information minister said at a press conference earlier this month.
In recent weeks, other senior NLD officials have received heavy sentences.
A former chief minister was sentenced to 75 years in prison, while a close associate of Suu Kyi was sentenced to 20 years in prison.