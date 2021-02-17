Suu Kyi appears in closed court without lawyer as protests continue

Protesters demand the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The demonstrators remain provocative in the face of the security forces who tighten the screws. They face daily intimidation, threats and harassment from police and soldiers strategically placed to deter and disperse protests. CC BY-SA 4.0

BANGKOK, February 17 (IPS) – Myanmar’s top generals have started the process to prevent Aung San Suu Kyi – the country’s popular civilian leader – from holding political power. She and President Win Myint were arraigned during a closed-door hearing via video link on Tuesday, February 16. This is the start of a trial that should last about six months. If he is found guilty, it will prevent Suu Kyi from running in the next election.

Suu Kyi is accused of violating import restrictions after she finds walkie-talkies and other foreign equipment inside her villa. They were discovered during a search of its premises on February 1, the day the army launched a coup, seizing all the judiciary, executive and legislature, placing it in the hands of Commander-in-Chief General Min Aung Hlaing.

The Nobel laureate has also been accused of breaking a law on managing natural disasters by interacting with a crowd at a campaign rally during the coronavirus pandemic. A charge that was added after his initial arrest and was only made public at his hearing. Win Myint is accused of violating COVID-19 restrictions. They would have appeared without legal representation.

Those responsible for the coup have promised elections next year after lifting the state of emergency they imposed. Authorities are still investigating more serious charges related to receiving foreign funds – which could amount to treason charges.

Military commanders also appear determined to prepare a case against his party – the National League for Democracy (NLD) – to ban it from politics and declare it an illegal organization. The NLD, which overwhelmingly won the ballot last November, remains a thorn in the side of the military, as over the past three weeks, demonstrators have taken to the streets by the hundreds of thousands to defend democracy and reject the coup .

“The civil disobedience movement is a non-violent campaign that was launched by young doctors across the country: it was a spontaneous grassroots response to the coup,” Thinzar Shunlei Yi, a prominent figure, told IPS. activist involved in the protest in Yangon. “It has grown every day as public servants have inspired others to defend our democracy,” she added.

The demonstrators remain provocative in the face of the security forces who tighten the screws. They face daily intimidation, threats and harassment from police and soldiers strategically placed to deter and disperse protests. But the troops, tanks and water cannons have not deterred the protests, which are increasing daily. But the strength of the movement is that it embraces all generations, old horizons, officials and workers. All support democracy, although a large proportion also support the NLD.

“It’s very different from the pro-democracy protests of 1988 when the student movement aspired to democracy but didn’t really know what it meant,” Nyein Chan Aung, an 88-year-old veteran, told IPS. “This time they know what they want, they know what they are losing and they are very, very angry.”

Meanwhile, the military has a clear mission to overhaul and restructure the country’s nascent democracy, stepping back in time to the dark days of direct military rule.

In the last three weeks, the new junta has deployed a new administration: from national, provisional to district and neighborhoods. Elimination of former outgoing elected officials and establishment of people close to the military.

The Supreme Court has been transformed, with previous NLD appointments being sidelined and replaced by judges loyal to their military leaders. The Union Election Commission was also removed from office and exchanged with military loyalists. Key ministries have also been targeted and military officers and personnel have been infiltrated, often at the highest level. This was common practice under the previous military regime. But the civil service has been significantly transformed over the past decade with comprehensive public reform.

“The militarization of the bureaucracy is on the way again, I’m afraid,” a former diplomat told IPS on condition of anonymity. “In the past, this has destroyed the morale of public servants, the efficiency and expertise of the public service, and made the bureaucracy another branch of the military – devoid of initiative and independent thinking – rendering it powerless. to do more than follow orders and recreate a truly authoritarian state. ”

But the military junta has also dealt a fatal blow to the development of democratic ideals and practices, the worst being the sweeping changes in laws and new decrees. Myanmar human rights activists and groups condemned these measures as unacceptable and as a blatant erosion of basic civil and human rights, in particular changes to laws on citizen protection and security.

These include the prisoner’s right to a lawyer – Suu Kyi has been denied access to her lawyer since she was detained in early February.

It also includes the right to detain prisoners for an indefinite period, the right to arrest people without a warrant and search homes without being hindered by local administrators, to carry out unrestricted surveillance, to intercept all forms of communication and request information about users from operators.

The government has also enacted a draconian cybersecurity law that essentially allows them full access to digital information and all social media – with the right to prosecute anyone they feel has crossed the line.

“The changes to the laws amount to the removal of all rights to freedom of expression, association and liberty as well as the rights associated with the rule of law and a fair trial,” Stephen McNamara, lawyer Briton who has been working with lawyers in Myanmar since 2007, told IPS.

“These changes in Myanmar’s basic laws are broader than any amendments since the 19th century. It reflects an army that intends to stay in power for a very long time, ”he told IPS.

The fact that the military launched the coup when it could not go its own way clearly reflects the mentality and priorities of the military. They could not accept the landslide victory of the NLD in the election – and the second time in five years.

They were shocked at the scale of their electoral triumph and expected to be able to form some sort of coalition government with various parties, including their pro-military partners, ethnic political parties and even the NLD if they did not have one. overwhelming power. victory.

The military foresees a political future where the military is an integral part of the political setup – embedded in the power structure and administration just like how they see Thailand. In fact, the Commander-in-Chief very much likes what he sees as the model – an important role for the military, where their economic interests are protected, a self-sustaining economy and a “ democratic ” vision – which resists tendencies of left, socialists or communists. It is a concept of pluralist democracy without an interest group having the dominant role or power.

Of course, those responsible for the coup also see former senior general Than Shwe’s “road map to democracy” – drawn up in 2003 by the intelligence chief and then prime minister – as the model. to be continued. This projected the last step before a more liberal form of democracy as a coalition government of national unity. But always the emphasis has been on “guided democracy”. So, as they try to step back in time to when the first election was held, they actually brought it back into the dark age.

“The soldiers, police and their hired thugs come out at night and wage a war of terror against the people – targeting the main leaders of the protest movement – and waging their campaign of intimidation, harassment and arrests,” said Nyein Chan Aung at IPS.

“But it’s different from 1988, and the new generational tactics have armed protesters with weapons that will help defeat the military in the long run. With mobile phones, the internet and social media, the civil disobedience movement has a voice that is heard across the world. The military’s tactics are doomed this time around.

Suu Kyi’s trial is scheduled to take place on March 1.