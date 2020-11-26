Sustainable measures help farmers write a positive story amid COVID-19 uncertainty

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 26 (IPS) – As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing number of deaths, farmers have waged their own battle against price volatility, uncertain demand and lack of market access. But amid all this uncertainty, a couple of farmers in a village near Hyderabad are working to become a secure future for their food by using environmentally friendly farming techniques.

The couple, Anjaneyalu and Padma Amma, are part of a growing community of smallholders who have been trained by the local government in farming without the use of synthetic inputs, including fertilizers and pesticides. Farmers receive free training under a special government program that aims to increase soil fertility and increase yields through sustainable measures to avoid any possible food crisis caused by the pandemic.

This precedes a December 1 online event speak Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition, which explores how everyone has a role to play in realigning the global food system with human needs and within planetary boundaries. The event will be co-organized in partnership with the Food tank and aims to create a multi-stakeholder platform to “deliver environmentally sustainable solutions and ways to reduce hunger, obesity and poverty”. It precedes the 2021 United Nations Food Systems Summit.

In this interview with IPS, the Ammas explain how they have transformed a previously uncultivated land into a source of their livelihood through the application of environmentally friendly techniques.