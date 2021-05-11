Suspected serial killer faces death penalty in Oklahoma – Times of India

William Lewis Reece faces first degree murder and kidnapping charges. AP Photo

OKLAHOMA CITY: Jury selection continued on Tuesday in the death penalty trial of an alleged serial killer accused of kidnapping and killing an Oklahoma woman more than 20 years ago.

William Lewis Reece , 61, faces first degree charges murder and the kidnapping in the 1997 murder of 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston, who was abducted from a car wash in Bethany, Oklahoma. His body was found the next day in Canadian County.

The Oklahoman newspaper reported that District Judge Susan Stallings had potential jurors questioned one by one, and apart from the others, about their views on the death penalty. Jury selection began on Monday.

A Texas Ranger told a preliminary hearing in 2017 that Reece admitted to killing “the Oklahoma girl” during an interview in March 2016. He is also suspected of killing a woman and two girls in Texas in 1997.

Johnston, Kelli Cox, 20, Jessica Cain, 17, and Laura Smither, 12, all disappeared over a four-month period in 1997, after Reece was released from an Oklahoma jail for a previous rape and removal. convictions.