Suspected rebels kill five soldiers in Kashmir (Indian army)

Tensions have been mounting in recent weeks with a series of gunfire on civilians in attacks claimed by an anti-Indian rebel group.

Suspected rebels shot dead five soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir in the deadliest incident since February, an Indian military spokesperson said.

“A JCO (junior commissioned officer) and four soldiers were killed during a search operation probably by infiltrators … The operation is underway,” Colonel Devender Anand said Monday.

The shootings took place in a mountain pass near the Line of Control (LoC) dividing the disputed Himalayan territory between India and Pakistan.

The shootings were the deadliest attack on military forces in the region since the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan along the de facto border in February.

The entire Kashmir region is claimed by India and Pakistan, which have administered part of it since their independence in 1947.

For more than three decades, rebel groups have been fighting Indian soldiers, demanding either independence for Kashmir or its merger with predominantly Muslim Pakistan.

Tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels have died in the fighting. India accuses Pakistan of supporting the rebels, but Islamabad denies the claims.

The region has been under a legislative blitz since August 2019, with tensions soaring after New Delhi abandoned Kashmir’s semi-autonomy, enforcing new laws and overturning others.

Series of murders

Tensions have been fueled again in recent weeks with a series of shootings civilians, including two teachers last week, in the region – attacks claimed by an anti-Indian rebel group.

Seven civilians were gunned down in six days last week, including two teachers on Thursday, sparking public outrage in Kashmir and across the country. Politicians of all stripes have condemned the murders.

Indian paramilitaries stand guard inside the school campus where suspected rebels killed two teachers on the outskirts of Srinagar [Farooq Khan/EPA]

Nearly 500 residents suspected of having links with banned religious and rebel groups were arrested in the disputed territory following the shootings, a senior police officer told AFP news agency on Sunday under cover of anonymity.

“No stone will be overlooked to find the killers,” the officer added.

A senior counterterrorism intelligence officer has been dispatched from New Delhi to the region to lead the investigation.

Authorities say at least 29 civilians, including workers from pro-Indian political parties, have been shot dead in Indian-administered Kashmir so far this year.

Twenty-two of them were Muslims, officials added.

The two teachers, shot dead by armed men in a public school, belonged to the Sikh and Hindu communities which are minorities in the predominantly Muslim region.

A relatively new rebel group, the Resistance Front, claimed responsibility and accused those killed of working for “the mercenary forces of the occupier and the occupier’s cronies”.

The statements, published only in English, were released to several WhatsApp groups and could not be independently verified by Al Jazeera.

The killings have spread fear among minorities in Indian-administered Kashmir, with local media reporting many fleeing the area.

On Saturday, Human Rights Watch called for the alleged perpetrators and Indian security forces accused of abuses, including harassment, torture and extrajudicial killings, to be held accountable for their actions.

“Kashmiris are caught in endless violence caused by militant attacks and abuses by government authorities and security forces,” HRW South Asia Director Meenakshi Ganguly said in a statement. communicated.