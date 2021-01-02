Suspected Islamists kill ‘at least 56 people’ in Niger attacks

In the aftermath of an August attack in Niger, which suffered a number claimed by jihadist groups

Suspected Islamist militants attacked two villages in Niger, killing at least 56 people, according to the Reuters news agency.

More than 20 other people were also injured in the attacks on Zaroumdareye and Tchombangou, near the border between Niger and Mali.

There have been several recent violent incidents in the Sahel region of Africa, perpetrated by militant groups.

France said on Saturday that two of its soldiers were killed in Mali.

Hours earlier, a group with links to Al Qaeda said it was behind the murder of three French soldiers in a separate attack in Mali on Monday.

France has led a coalition of West African and European allies against Islamist militants in the West African region.

But countries like Niger and Mali continue to be affected by ethnic violence, human and drug trafficking, and banditry.

The news of the latest attacks on two villages in Niger was confirmed by the government to French media RFI.

Interior Minister Alkache Alhada said soldiers had been sent to protect the area, but said how many casualties there had been.

The Tillabéri region, where the villages are located, has been under a state of emergency since 2017 and attacks by jihadist groups are common across Niger.

Last month, the Nigerian jihadist group Boko Haram killed at least 27 people in the Diffa region in the south-east.

The latest attacks also come in the midst of Niger’s national elections, as President Mahamadou Issoufou resigns after two five-year terms.