Suspect in Swiss Army Knife Attack Tried to Go to Syria

GENEVA (AP) – Swiss federal police said on Wednesday that a woman suspected of carrying out a knife attack which injured two other women and which is under investigation for possible terrorism had tied the knot an online relationship with a jihadist in Syria and had attempted to go there.

The 28-year-old woman, a Swiss citizen, was arrested after Tuesday’s attack on a department store in the southern city of Lugano. Police said the injuries were not life threatening.

Fedpol, as the police agency is known, said 2017 investigations revealed the woman was stranded that year by Turkish authorities as she attempted to cross the Turkish border into Syria . She was then sent back to Switzerland, a wealthy Alpine country that has remained largely untouched by extremist attacks in Europe and beyond in recent years.

“The woman was suffering from mental health issues at the time,” fedpol tweeted. “After returning to Switzerland, she was admitted to a psychiatric clinic.”

“Since 2017, the woman has not come to the attention of fedpol in connection with investigations related to terrorist activities,” he added.

Separately, on Wednesday, the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office said it had opened criminal proceedings against the woman, including for attempted premeditated murder, grievous bodily harm and violating a ban on extremist groups such as al-Qaida and the State group. Islamic. . She was questioned for the first time after the attack.

Swiss media said the attacker was apprehended by two buyers before police intervened.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz condemned “the Islamist terrorist attack”, tweeting “We support #Switzerland in these difficult times”.

Alluding to Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga, Kurz added: “We will give a common response to Islamist terrorism in #Europe and defend our values.”