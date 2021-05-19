Suspect dead, two Illinois cops injured in exchange for gunfire – Times of India

Representative image

CHAMPAIGN: A suspect in a domestic disorder was shot and killed and two Illinois Police officers were injured, one seriously, in an exchange of gunfire early Wednesday, police said.

Champaign Police said in a statement that two policemen who had been called to the scene of a domestic disturbance on the north side of town around 3:20 a.m. met an armed person after getting out of their police car and exchanging gunfire followed.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two police officers were shot and taken to hospital. One policeman was in critical condition and the other was stable, police said.

Champaign police did not immediately release further details of the filming in the city about 209 kilometers south of Chicago .

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported that the shooting took place at an apartment complex and that it came days after Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb said he was concerned that a shootout involving police occurred as the city faced escalating gun violence.

There have been around 85 reports of gunfire and numerous injuries in Champaign so far this year, the newspaper reported.

Champaign Police said Illinois State Police will investigate the shooting, with assistance from Urbana Police, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Police Department of the University of Illinois.