Survivors receive a vaccine on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Hundreds of Holocaust survivors are expected to be vaccinated this week in Austria and Slovakia as part of vaccination campaigns organized in accordance with the 76th liberation anniversary of the Auschwitz death camp, a day known as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

More than seven decades after one of the darkest periods in human history, the generation that endured in the Nazi death camps is aging and particularly vulnerable to coronavirus. Jewish leaders have long lobbied to prioritize their vaccinations.

Some 400 people aged 85 and over, many of whom were Holocaust survivors, were vaccinated in Vienna on Wednesday, according to the Jewish community in Vienna, which helped organize the program in cooperation with the Austrian Ministry of Health. .

About 12 doctors were administering vaccinations, according to Erika Jakubovits, executive director of the Vienna Jewish Community, who helped organize the event.