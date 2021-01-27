Survivors receive a vaccine on Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Hundreds of Holocaust survivors are expected to be vaccinated this week in Austria and Slovakia as part of vaccination campaigns organized in accordance with the 76th liberation anniversary of the Auschwitz death camp, a day known as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
More than seven decades after one of the darkest periods in human history, the generation that endured in the Nazi death camps is aging and particularly vulnerable to coronavirus. Jewish leaders have long lobbied to prioritize their vaccinations.
Some 400 people aged 85 and over, many of whom were Holocaust survivors, were vaccinated in Vienna on Wednesday, according to the Jewish community in Vienna, which helped organize the program in cooperation with the Austrian Ministry of Health. .
About 12 doctors were administering vaccinations, according to Erika Jakubovits, executive director of the Vienna Jewish Community, who helped organize the event.
“I think we owe it to our parents and grandparents to take care of these Holocaust survivors,” Ms. Jakubovits said on Wednesday, speaking by phone from a vaccination center.
A similar program was underway in Bratislava, Slovakia, according to the Associated Press.
“People are very happy,” Ms. Jakubovits said. “I think these are our most vulnerable members of society, and we have to treat them accordingly and try to do everything for them.
Moshe Kantor, president of the European Jewish Congress, this week called on European leaders to ensure that Holocaust survivors, who like other elderly people are extremely vulnerable to the virus, have access to the vaccine. The organization estimates that around 20,000 Holocaust survivors still live in Europe today.
“Throughout their lives they have shown great strength of spirit, but in the current crisis many have sadly died alone and in pain, or are now fighting for their lives, and many more suffer from extreme isolation, ”said Dr Kantor, speaking for an event of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day held online this week.
“We have a duty to ensure that Holocaust survivors can live their last years with dignity and in the company of their loved ones.”
Source link