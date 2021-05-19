Survivors of sexual violence in DR Congo caught in crisis of ‘catastrophic magnitude’

‘Men have broken my body and shattered my soul’

“We waited for hours at the distribution point until they finally told us to go home. Hungry and empty-handed, I walked with three other women and two little girls. It was dusk and I heard the little girls screaming.

My last thought before I lost consciousness was how pure evil can exist in this world.

“I turned around and in the dim light saw men and boys coming towards us. They grabbed us and they were laughing when they distributed us among them, including the children. Five men took turns raping me and raping my body. My last thought before I lost consciousness was how pure evil can exist in this world.

It was the heartbreaking story of Larise *, a displaced person from eastern Congo (Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC), during Dr Kanem’s visit to Bukavu earlier this week.

Larise handed over the UNFPA chief a crinkled image showing his body beaten as a result of the assault. “I was in the hospital for five months. Men shattered my body into pieces and shattered my soul.

“ A perfect storm of humanitarian crises ”

This horrible experience is all too common. With one of the longest and most complex humanitarian crises in the world, the DRC is home to more than five million displaced people and communities who continue to be disrupted by armed conflict, violence and insecurity.

“It’s not just a perfect storm of humanitarian crises; it goes beyond that, because the scale is catastrophic, ”said Dr Kanem who, as the lead responsible for the United Nations system-wide efforts to protect women and girls, came to listen to the voices and needs of survivors of sexual violence.

AT #PSEA Network meeting, I shared key recommendations from women in the community I met on reducing the risks of sexual exploitation and abuse and meeting the needs of survivors. the @A is united with the people and the government of #RDC by eradicating this stain on our common humanity. pic.twitter.com/L2g2DbbaFV – Dr. Natalia Kanem / she / she / ella / (@Atayeshe) May 14, 2021

After listening to stories of women, she sharing their recommendations with a team dedicated to the protection of women and girls against sexual exploitation and abuse and sexual harassment.

They discussed priorities, responsibility and efforts to make zero tolerance a reality. Dr Kanem also shared the recommendations with the United Nations country team and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General.

“We need to look at three priorities: strengthening our response; improving victims’ access to quality assistance and information; and strengthen our coordination and cohesion. Women and girls are caught in the middle, paying a heavy price with their rights, their bodies and their lives. “

Pressing challenges

The DRC faces urgent humanitarian challenges, compounded by the impact COVID-19[female[feminine, natural disasters, localized conflicts and epidemics. The DRC is geographically the second largest country in the world, one of the most populous and one of the richest in natural resources in Africa.

Despite its vast resources, 63% of the population lives below the poverty line and food insecurity is taking its toll, especially on pregnant and breastfeeding women and newborns.

According to projections, more than 25 million people in the DRC will need humanitarian assistance this year. Of these, UNFPA aims to provide 5.7 million women and girls of reproductive age with lifesaving sexual and reproductive health services and supplies, gender-based violence prevention and response, and psychosocial support.

In this context, the UN and its partners have launched a humanitarian response plan that requires nearly $ 2 billion to provide life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable. UNFPA estimates that $ 67 million is needed to provide reproductive health and protection services for women until the end of 2021.

Hoping for a better future

The country’s multiple challenges require coherent and collaborative interventions to support affected communities before, during and after crises, explains Dr Kanem. “We seek humanitarian interventions that pave the way for the longer term goals of promoting human rights and gender equality, strengthening social cohesion and maintaining peace.”

UNFPA / Luis Tato UNFPA Executive Director Dr Natalia Kanem visits a “one stop shop” in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Building the resilience of individuals, communities and systems and promoting fair and equitable access to essential services such as sexual and reproductive health care, she added, are critical to the success of the efforts.

UNFPA is working to achieve three transformative outcomes by 2030 – zero preventable maternal deaths, zero unmet need for family planning, and zero gender-based violence and harmful practices, including child marriage and female genital mutilation.

Dr Kanem says she is optimistic about the country’s commitment and continental vision, citing the African Union Peace & security Council session, held in March.

* Name changed to protect the identity of the survivor