Surviving deadly COVID-19 outbreak at convent in Lesotho

© WHO Lesotho

For Sister Juliet Lithemba, the past year has been “nothing less than grace and mercy from above,” as she explains. The 77-year-old resident of the Mt Royal Convent of the Sisters of Charity in Ottawa, located in the Leribe district of Lesotho, did not know much about COVID-19 until her convent and colleagues were infected with it. the deadly virus.

She has dedicated her life to religious service since 1964, when she was only 20 years old. In 47 years of her dedication, she has never seen such devastation caused by disease as during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sister Lithemba was one of the first people to be identified as a confirmed case in May 2020 in her convent when she first believed she had caught a cold.

“It didn’t surprise me to have flu-like symptoms because all my life I have been troubled by the common cold,” she says.

No improvement

This did not improve over the days until she went to Motebang Hospital, a facility a few blocks from the convent, for treatment. The nurse who was helping him that day told him to test for COVID-19.

After testing positive for the virus, Sister Lithemba was transferred to Berea hospital for isolation and surveillance. She was on oxygen every day for 18 days.

“I was even taught to operate the oxygen machine. It was sure to be a long hospital stay. I have learned this over the days, ”she says. Right in front of her bed was her sister from the convent, who had difficulty breathing, eating or even drinking water.

“She couldn’t swallow anything or hold anything back,” Sister Lithemba said. Sadly, her neighbor later died.

The virus had spread so widely that every two days a nun was taken to the nearest private clinic for oxygen. The oldest among the sisters, was a tall 96.

‘Too many warriors’ lost

In total, the convent recorded 17 positive and three negative cases. Sadly, of those confirmed cases, seven have died.

“It was a difficult time for us. We have lost too many warriors in this battle, and life will never be the same, ”Sister Lithemba said. She and other occupants of the house say they do not know how or where they could have been infected at the time.

After the first wave of the virus, the convent house hired a cleaning and disinfection company, ordered everyone to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, and let all of their employees stay on campus.

Their rooms were temporarily closed to reduce movement inside and outside the house.

Very serious

“For now, everyone had to stay in their room. There are disinfectants in every room and all entrances and exits. We adhere to physical distance in our dining room and when we go for our daily prayers. We have witnessed the existence of this virus in the harshest way and we take our safety very seriously, ”Sister Lithemba said.

To protect Lesotho’s elderly populations, the government has launched an initiative known as the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Campaign. Supported by the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF (Unicef) and other partners, the authorities designed targeted messages for specific groups in the community such as the elderly, the vulnerable and members of the community with various conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

© WHO Lesotho A WHO risk communication team works with government officials during a COVID-19 message development workshop in Leribe district, Lesotho.

“Aging populations are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and they have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic as they are most at risk of contracting the viral infection due to weakened immune systems and health problems pre-existing ones ”, says Richard Banda, representative of WHO Lesotho.

This is why the A team in Lesotho supports community engagement activities, especially targeting vulnerable people, and holds special meetings where hygiene promotion discussions are held, while observing dos and don’ts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must step up our work to achieve universal health coverage and invest in tackling the social and economic determinants of health, to tackle inequalities and build a fairer and healthier world,” Banda added.

As of mid-April, Lesotho had recoded nearly 11,000 cases of the virus with 315 deaths according to the WHO. The country launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 10, 2021 after receive vaccines through the COVAX facility. Some 16,000 doses have been administered to date, mainly to frontline workers.

Snapshots that save lives

“Every disease needs a cure, and while this vaccine isn’t perfect, at least it minimizes the risk of death and serious illness. That’s all the hope we need, ”says Sister Lithemba.

It now takes into account all the preventive measures available, to reduce the rate of infection, until the country has brought the pandemic under control.

As one of the survivors of COVID-19, Sister Lithemba urges authorities to use resources to enable community engagement teams to visit all corners of every district. This, she said, should be aimed at reaching everyone, including those in hard-to-reach areas.