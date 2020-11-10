Surprise from Peru’s new chef stirs up anger and fear in traumatized country
A devastating pandemic, the deepest economic crisis on record, and now the fourth president in five years.
Exhausted from this year’s unrest, Peruvians woke up on Tuesday with yet another shock. This time, it was one of the decisions of their leaders: the country’s deeply hated Congress had voted on Monday evening to dismiss Martín Vizcarra, a popular president, if he is imperfect, for “moral incapacity”, only five months before the new elections.
On Tuesday morning, barely thirteen hours later, Congress had sworn in a new president – Manuel Merino, the little-known rice farmer who had headed Congress.
And the population was upset, astonished and furious at a political system that many saw as willing to risk instability in pursuing petty political disputes instead of focusing on the country’s pressing issues.
“All of us Peruvians are disappointed with the people who govern us,” said Andrés Cordero, an unemployed electrician. “They’ve been promising changes for a long time and it always ends the same way.”
The spread of national unrest marks a sharp turnaround in Peru’s fortunes before the pandemic, when the country boasted the highest economic growth rates in Latin America and fell behind Mr. Vizcarra’s ambitious attempts to root out deep corruption.
Now Mr Vizcarra has been charged with the same crimes he pledged to fight, becoming the sixth consecutive Peruvian president to be investigated for corruption, after leaked witness testimonies appeared to show it that he accepted bribes during his tenure as provincial governor.
Mr Vizcarra came to power after former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned in one of the several corruption scandals who have trapped politicians, businessmen, judges and prosecutors in recent years. As Mr. Kuczynski’s vice president, Mr. Vizcarra entered the office.
While polls show the vast majority of Peruvians want Mr. Vizcarra to be brought to justice, his swift impeachment by Congress, before the charges are proven, has sparked even greater public outrage.
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of the capital, Lima, on Tuesday to denounce what they called a congressional “coup,” accusing lawmakers of perverting justice for their personal benefit at a time of grave concern. national crisis. They clashed with riot police outside Congress, who dispersed them with tear gas and rubber pellets.
Protests and clashes also erupted in several other towns, according to local media.
“It was the straw that spilled the glass of political destabilization,” said Elsa Soldevilla, a 27-year-old student who joined the protest. “If Vizcarra has a crime to pay, let him do it in court. Congress does not need to exploit this.
Popular anger over Mr. Vizcarra’s ouster quickly spread to Peru’s other political institutions, undermining the last vestiges of the legitimacy of a system that many citizens consider irreparable. Some during the protests blamed the country’s highest court, which had refused to weigh in on the previous attempt by Congress to fire Mr Vizcarra – in September, less than two months ago – for an unrelated and not yet proven offense.
The court is still weighing Mr Vizcarra’s request for clarification on the use of the country’s archaic impeachment clause, which allows lawmakers to remove presidents they consider morally or mentally unfit to perform their duties for reasons of “Permanent moral incapacity”. The application was filed in September.
Criticism of Mr Vizcarra’s ouster was amplified by his timing. The former president had eight months in office and had said he would not run in the general election scheduled for April.
He also vowed to face prosecutors to defend himself against corruption charges after he stepped down. In his defense speech to Congress shortly before he was impeached, he accused his opponents of hypocrisy, noting that 68 of the country’s 130 members of Congress were themselves under investigation for crimes such as corruption or money laundering.
Under Peruvian law, lawmakers enjoy parliamentary immunity, a benefit Mr. Vizcarra had tried unsuccessfully to suppress during his campaign to reform the country’s governance.
Mr. Vizcarra’s political loss is partly his own doing. By limiting the term of office of lawmakers to one term in an ostentatious way to limit corruption, Mr Vizcarra has removed the incentive for responsible and experienced politicians to seek careers in Congress, said Diego Moya-Ocampos, risk analyst policies within the consulting firm. IHS Markit, London.
The result has been a boisterous, boisterous legislature filled with newbie and little-known politicians from a dozen parties, including the political wing of a messianic religious group and supporters of a former jailed military officer who advocate squads of execution for corrupt officials.
Mr. Merino, the new president, has vowed to focus on the pandemic and honor the election date scheduled for April 11.
“Today, the population looks at us with expectation but also with concern,” he said Tuesday in his acceptance speech. “Our commitment is to achieve a democratic transition.”
But the impeachment has left many in Peru disheartened, fearing the country is heading for greater political instability as it tries to recover from one of the worst coronavirus epidemics in the world, and reopen its battered economy. Peru’s gross domestic product is expected to contract 14 percent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund – the biggest drop since the country began collecting economic statistics in 1951.
David Rivera, a Peruvian political analyst, said widespread opposition to Mr. Vizcarra’s impeachment would likely make it difficult for Mr. Merino to find qualified professionals to fill key positions in an interim government.
“What serious technocrat or politician will want to be a minister with Merino?” he said. “I don’t even want to imagine what this administration will look like.”
Lacking legitimacy and popular support, Mr Merino could resort to populist measures to rule, such as lower sales taxes and the ability for citizens to withdraw money from their private insurance plans, said analysts.
An even greater risk is that the new government will use its short tenure to pass laws that benefit the business interests of its members, said Martín Tanaka, a political scientist at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, in Lima.
“The big problem is that in eight months a lot of damage can be done,” Tanaka said.
Mirelis Morales contributed reporting from Lima, Peru, and Isayen Herrera contributed reporting from Caracas, Venezuela.
