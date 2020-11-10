Surprise from Peru’s new chef stirs up anger and fear in traumatized country

A devastating pandemic, the deepest economic crisis on record, and now the fourth president in five years.

Exhausted from this year’s unrest, Peruvians woke up on Tuesday with yet another shock. This time, it was one of the decisions of their leaders: the country’s deeply hated Congress had voted on Monday evening to dismiss Martín Vizcarra, a popular president, if he is imperfect, for “moral incapacity”, only five months before the new elections.

On Tuesday morning, barely thirteen hours later, Congress had sworn in a new president – Manuel Merino, the little-known rice farmer who had headed Congress.

And the population was upset, astonished and furious at a political system that many saw as willing to risk instability in pursuing petty political disputes instead of focusing on the country’s pressing issues.