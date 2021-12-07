Surgeon General warns of youth mental health crisis

The US surgeon general warned on Tuesday that young people face “devastating” mental health effects due to the challenges faced by their generation, including the coronavirus pandemic.

The post came as part of a rare public advisory from the country’s top physician, Dr Vivek H. Murthy, in a 53 page report noting that the pandemic has intensified mental health issues that were already prevalent in the spring of 2020.

The report cited significant increases in self-reports of depression and anxiety as well as more emergency room visits for mental health issues. In the United States, emergency room visits for attempted suicide increased 51% for teenage girls in early 2021 compared to the same period in 2019. This figure rose 4% for boys.

Globally, symptoms of anxiety and depression have doubled during the pandemic, the report notes. But mental health problems were already on the rise in the United States, with emergency room visits linked to depression, anxiety and similar ailments rising 28% between 2011 and 2015.