Supreme Court rules on whether CIA black sites are state secrets
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to rule whether the government could prevent a Guantánamo Bay detainee from obtaining information from two former CIA contractors involved in torturing him on the grounds that it would reveal state secrets.
The inmate says Abu Zubaydah, sought to subpoena the contractors, James E. Mitchell and Bruce Jessen, in connection with a Polish criminal investigation. The investigation was triggered by a decision of the European Court of Human Rights that Mr. Zubaydah was tortured in 2002 and 2003 in so-called black sites managed by the CIA, including one in Poland.
Mr. Zubaydah was the first prisoner held by the CIA after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, to undergo so-called improved interrogation techniques, based on a list of suggestions drafted for him by Dr. Mitchell and Dr. Jessen, all two psychologists.
Dr Mitchell testified that he and Dr Jessen, who had experience with an Air Force program that taught pilots how to resist torture, had been hired by the CIA to consult on Mr. Zubaydah. They were finally commissioned to perform the techniques on him in the summer of 2002.
A federal judge granted the government motion to block the subpoena, saying that “making the discovery would present an unacceptable risk of disclosure of state secrets”.
But a divided panel of three judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco, decided that it might be possible to separate the information protected by the privilege of state secrets, which prohibits disclosures that could endanger national security, from other documents.
The ninth complete circuit refused to repeat the committee’s decision, over the dissent of 12 judges who said the ruling was riddled with “serious legal errors” and posed “a serious risk to our national security”.
The government, in the briefs tabled by the two Asset and Biden Administrations, asked the Supreme Court to intervene, saying that “the identity of its foreign intelligence partners and the location of former CIA detention centers in their country” could not be disclosed “without risking undue harm to national security ”.
The case could have consequences on trial of five men in Guantánamo, accused of having conspired during the September 11 attacks. Prosecutors in the case against Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and four other defendants withheld these details from defense lawyers in the death penalty case on national security grounds.
Defense lawyers want this information to seek eyewitness testimony to support their argument that the United States has lost the moral authority to execute prisoners who have been tortured.
Mr. Zubaydah, a Palestinian real name Zayn al-Abidin Muhammad Husayn, was captured in Pakistan in March 2002 and was initially considered a senior member of Al Qaeda. A report from 2014 of the Senate Special Committee on Intelligence said that “the CIA later concluded that Abu Zubaydah was not a member of Al Qaeda.”
The Bush administration transferred Mr. Zubaydah, 50, to the Pentagon’s prison of war in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, in September 2006, after more than four years in CIA detention. He is being held as a “war prisoner”, whom the interagency review boards have found too dangerous to release. He had access to a lawyer for the first time during his sixth year in detention in the United States, but unlike the defendants in the 9/11 case, he has never been charged with a felony.
It is not disputed that Mr. Zubaydah was subjected to brutal interrogations at one or more black sites.
“On 83 different occasions in a single month of 2002, he was tied to an inclined plank, his head lower than his feet, while CIA contractors poured water up his nose and throat, putting him in sight of death, ”said attorneys Mr. Zubaydah told the judges. “He was handcuffed and slammed several times against the walls, and hung naked from hooks on the ceiling for hours at a time.
“He was forced to stay awake for 11 consecutive days and sprayed with cold water over and over again when he fell asleep,” they wrote. “He was forced into a large, narrow box the size of a coffin, and crammed into another box that could almost fit under a chair, where he was left for hours. He was subjected to a particularly grotesque humiliation described by the CIA as “ rectal rehydration ”.
Mr. Zubaydah drew graphic self-portraits of techniques in Guantánamo.
Dr Mitchell testified last year at a court hearing in Guantánamo that in August 2002, he and Dr. Jessen concluded that Mr. Zubaydah was cooperating with his interrogators and that they no longer needed to water him to get him to cooperate. He said the CIA headquarters insisted they continue.
The government argued that disclosures about the nature of the interrogations were different from those about where they took place, notwithstanding the European Court’s findings and press reports.
“In the world of covert intelligence operations, where transport vehicles are deployed to obscure the true nature of business and distract attention, things can be uncertain despite assumptions based on incomplete and circumstantial information,” said the latest government brief in the case, United States v. Abu Zubaydah, No. 20-827, which was filed in March.
Judge Richard A. Paez, agreeing with the Ninth Circuit’s decision in its entirety not to repeat the case, wrote that the courts should not go blind to what everyone knows.
“Given the overwhelming and publicly available evidence that Abu Zubaydah was detained at a black site in Poland, it is difficult to take seriously the suggestion that the media are not trustworthy and that the standards enforced by d ‘other judicial bodies are inadequate’. he wrote. “Hell, the President of Poland publicly admitted in 2012 that during his presidency Abu Zubaydah was detained in Poland by the CIA”
