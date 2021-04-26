Supreme Court rules on whether CIA black sites are state secrets

The case could have consequences on trial of five men in Guantánamo, accused of having conspired during the September 11 attacks. Prosecutors in the case against Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and four other defendants withheld these details from defense lawyers in the death penalty case on national security grounds.

Defense lawyers want this information to seek eyewitness testimony to support their argument that the United States has lost the moral authority to execute prisoners who have been tortured.

Mr. Zubaydah, a Palestinian real name Zayn al-Abidin Muhammad Husayn, was captured in Pakistan in March 2002 and was initially considered a senior member of Al Qaeda. A report from 2014 of the Senate Special Committee on Intelligence said that “the CIA later concluded that Abu Zubaydah was not a member of Al Qaeda.”

The Bush administration transferred Mr. Zubaydah, 50, to the Pentagon’s prison of war in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, in September 2006, after more than four years in CIA detention. He is being held as a “war prisoner”, whom the interagency review boards have found too dangerous to release. He had access to a lawyer for the first time during his sixth year in detention in the United States, but unlike the defendants in the 9/11 case, he has never been charged with a felony.

It is not disputed that Mr. Zubaydah was subjected to brutal interrogations at one or more black sites.

“On 83 different occasions in a single month of 2002, he was tied to an inclined plank, his head lower than his feet, while CIA contractors poured water up his nose and throat, putting him in sight of death, ”said attorneys Mr. Zubaydah told the judges. “He was handcuffed and slammed several times against the walls, and hung naked from hooks on the ceiling for hours at a time.

“He was forced to stay awake for 11 consecutive days and sprayed with cold water over and over again when he fell asleep,” they wrote. “He was forced into a large, narrow box the size of a coffin, and crammed into another box that could almost fit under a chair, where he was left for hours. He was subjected to a particularly grotesque humiliation described by the CIA as “ rectal rehydration ”.