Supply chain shortages expected to stay there after COVID pandemic

Supply chain grunts are probably here to stay. That’s not to say that today’s specific challenges won’t subside at some point. But there will be new ones, different from our current variety of chip shortages and truck driver shortages.

Why is this important: The turmoil sparked by a pandemic may have put supply chains on the public radar, but major disruption happened even before COVID – think trade wars, Brexit and a growing number of extreme weather events .

Meanwhile, some of the most disruptive events of the COVID era were unrelated to COVID: the freezing of Texas, Hurricane Ida, freighters stuck in the canals.

What they say : “Supply chain disruptions will continue to occur both more frequently and to potentially greater magnitude,” Dan Swan, Co-Practice Manager of McKinsey’s Operations, told Axios.

For businesses, these issues have shifted from being a responsibility managed by operations teams to being a priority at the CEO level – and it will likely continue, he says.

Inventory: In McKinsey’s latest survey of global supply chain leaders, released today, 92% of respondents said they have changed their supply chain footprint in the past year to build resilience .

And after: Almost 90% of those surveyed expect to pursue some sort of regionalization – bringing certain operations, like factories, closer to customers – over the next three years (Ford and GM, for example, both make deals with chip makers to produce nationally).

And it will be more common for companies to request information about their Suppliers’ suppliers – because outages there can spill over to the entire chain, Swan says.

We’re not there yet: Less than half of business leaders McKinsey polled said they understood the risks facing their top suppliers.

The bottom line: As a supply chain professional, Swan jokes that he has “never been as popular” as he is now.

Supply chain issues aren’t going anywhere – and jobs on Indeed.com for logistics specialists and coordinators have increased 37% since April.

The big picture: Digitization has accelerated a skills gap. Jobs in demand planning have evolved into roles that require data scientists, says McKinsey’s Swan.

Only 1% of respondents to McKinsey’s survey of global supply chain leaders said they have enough digital talent in-house.

And 55% of survey respondents said they are investing in retraining their existing employees to fill the gap.

