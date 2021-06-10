Sunrise special: the solar eclipse thrills the north of the world

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – The top of the world had a special sunrise Thursday – a “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

This so-called annular eclipse began in the Canadian province of Ontario, then swept across Greenland, the North Pole and finally Siberia, as the moon passed directly in front of the sun.

An annular eclipse occurs when a new moon is around its point furthest from us and appears smaller, and therefore it does not completely erase the sun when it is in the center.

Upper parts of North America, Europe and Asia experienced a partial eclipse, at least where the skies were clear. In these places, the moon seemed to take a bite out of the sun.

It was the first solar eclipse visible from North America since August 2017, when a dramatic total solar eclipse swept across the United States. The next one will take place in 2024.

A total lunar eclipse graced the sky two weeks ago.

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.