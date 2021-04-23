Summit shows Biden’s grand vision on tackling climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) – What did the world learn at Joe Biden’s Global Summit about his vision for the battle to save the global climate?

For two days, Biden and his team of climate experts insisted that the fight against global warming can not only avert an existential threat, but also benefit the US economy – and the world, too.

The Virtual Summit, based at the White House and featuring over 40 global leaders whose views have been disseminated to a global audience online, offered new details on how the United States could hope to supercharge its climate efforts while leveraging international action to spur new technologies to help save the planet.

Biden opened the conference by announcing a target to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions by 52% by 2030, double the target set by President Barack Obama in the Paris Agreement. on the 2015 climate. The 2030 target places the United States at the forefront of countries in terms of climate ambition.

“This goal is mind-boggling, but it has to be,” said Marshall Shepherd, climate expert at the University of Georgia. “To advance the climate crisis, we need bold actions like this rather than individual or incremental actions – alone.”

While the new targets from the United States and others have received mostly positive reviews, they are still a bit below what some scientists deem necessary to avoid a potentially disastrous 1.5 degree Celsius rise in temperatures. global.

Bill Hare, director of Climate Analytics, a climate science think tank in Berlin, said his team’s calculations show the United States needs to reduce its emissions by 57% by 2030 to stay on track. of 1.5 degrees Celsius. He describes the new target as “really a major improvement”, but also “not enough”.

Yet the US goal is ambitious and reflects the lessons learned, not only by Biden – Obama’s vice president – but by his team of battle-tested assistants, including climate envoy John Kerry and adviser to the White House Gina McCarthy. Both served in the Obama administration.

Biden and his team “absorbed the lessons of the Obama years,” including looking at foreign climate policy “stumbles” at a disappointing 2009 summit in Copenhagen, Hare said. “What shocked me is how quickly it has evolved,” less than 100 days after Biden took office.

Biden, 78, known to be a cautious and traditional politician for four decades in public life, as president, has shown his willingness to take aggressive action on issues ranging from fighting viruses to immigration .

“In many areas, he’s a lot bolder than Obama right off the bat, and that’s certainly true on the climate,” said Nathaniel Keohane, a former Obama White House adviser who is now vice-president. senior chairman of the Environmental Defense Fund.

The message from the White House is clear, Keohane added: “The United States is ready to move all in to defeat the climate crisis.”

As the conference wrapped up on Friday, Biden said he had come to see the economic opportunities of tackling the climate as the silver lining in a cloud that threatens the very future of the world.

“My mom would always say when something really bad happened in our family, ‘Out of everything bad, Joe, something good will come,’ said Biden, whose life has been repeatedly affected by tragedy.

When it comes to the climate, the good Biden hopes to emerge is the chance to rebuild the global economy and create millions of jobs in the clean energy and technologies that will be needed to slow global warming.

“Is there anything else you can think of that could create so many good jobs in the middle of the 21st century?” He asked.

The climate crisis has also provided the United States with an opportunity to work with longtime rivals such as Russia and China. While Biden has often disagreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader “is now talking about how you capture carbon from space,” Biden said.

Despite their differences, “two great nations can work together to do something … that benefits everyone,” Biden said.

Biden’s re-entry into the Paris Agreement and his decision to host the summit have been welcomed by world leaders.

“I am delighted to see that the United States is back… in climate policy. Because there is no doubt that the world needs your contribution if we are to truly achieve our lofty goals, ”German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Biden.

“We are all delighted to find the United States” in the climate game, added South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

Even after four years of inaction on climate change under the leadership of President Donald Trump, “America still has character,” said Alice Hill, senior energy and environment researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington. She highlighted the presence of world leaders in both friendly and cold conditions with the United States, including China, Russia, Germany and Brazil.

Kerry, who has worked on climate issues during a long career as a senator and former secretary of state, said the next 10 years are crucial in slowing global warming and “avoiding the worst consequences” of climate change. climate crisis.

“This has to be the decade of the decision,” Kerry said.

But even as Biden chooses to make climate a big deal, his plan faces obstacles, including continued resistance from congressional Republicans and companies struggling to create needed technology on an affordable scale.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has dismissed Biden’s plans, including a $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure package, as expensive and inefficient.

The infrastructure bill includes up to $ 1 trillion in clean energy and climate change spending, including 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, solar and wind power expansion, and technology to capture and store carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants. About $ 174 billion would go to helping schoolchildren, commuters and truckers get on electric vehicles and buses, $ 50 billion to make infrastructure more resilient to unstable weather conditions linked to climate change, and $ 100 billion to update the electrical network.

The administration launched the bill as the “US Jobs Plan,” and Moody’s Analytics estimates job gains of around 2.7 million.

Failure to adopt the package could doom Biden’s pledges to halve carbon emissions, though officials say substantial progress can be made thanks to Environmental Protection Agency administrative regulations. , the Department of Transportation and other agencies.

The White House said officials will continue to reach out to Republicans and remind them that the ideas in the proposal are widely popular with a wide range of Americans.

Associated Press writer Josh Boak contributed to this story.