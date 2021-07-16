Sulli Deals: Muslim women in India put up for sale

Sania Ahmed found her photo uploaded to the “Suli Deal” auction app. Credit: Handout

NEW DELHI, Jul 16 (IPS) – The ongoing online sexual harassment of Muslim women via ‘Sulli Deals’, an auction app hosted by GitHub, has been reported to authorities – but not before calling a indescribable trauma for the targeted women.

Cyber ​​Cell registered the case in Delhi, India, although GitHub has shut down the open source Sulli Deals app. Sulli is a derogatory term that is often used by abusive right-wing trolls for Muslim women in India. Previously, similar profiles and IDs were found on Twitter and YouTube. These platforms have been used to harass Muslim women by using a similar “Sulli Deals” modus operandi to auction photos of the women. Sania Ahmed, a media professional, found out that her photos were being auctioned off and turned online via “Sulli Deals” on Twitter almost a year ago. Sania says she complained to Twitter about the grips, even tried to contact the police, but her complaints were ignored. “When I first found it online, a handful on Twitter was making an offer to Pakistani Muslim women. When I called him, this grip blocked me, but this incident was followed by horrible trollings, very graphic abuse and messages. I knew about this ecosystem of trolls, and I complained to Twitter, but it hadn’t taken any action, ”Ahmed told IPS in an exclusive interview. “It was recently when a right hand grip tagged me on Twitter that I realized they had gone ahead and created an entire app, and they were bidding on Muslim women through it. . “I have received threats of rape, threats of acid attacks and threats of death. It was different because it wasn’t just about me anymore; there were so many other women involved. The fact that these men uploaded all of our photos, imagine the kind of effort they were making, ”Ahmed said. Farah Mizra (name changed due to security concerns), is another woman who found her photos on the ‘Sulli Deal’ app, said in an interview with IPS. She was “in absolute shock” for days when her friend told her the photos were being used as “Sulli Deal of the Day”. “I also found my friends’ photos on this app, and my first reaction was to immediately report it to GitHub. There were Twitter nicks sharing screenshots of this app and tagging us, and I just spent this night constantly reporting all those nicks that were auctioning us off.

Online harassment creates anxiety about general safety. “Online sexual harassment doesn’t take a long time to reach women offline. They have my photos. They have my name. They can easily get more information and details about me. I feel safe, neither online nor offline.

“These attacks are not random. The women are carefully chosen. We are all Muslim women. We have a voice and we have spoken in favor of many policies of the BJP government, ”Mizra said. According to this Plan International report, “Free to be online,” 58% of young women experience harassment and abuse online on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and TikTok. Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, CEO of Plan International, said in this article: “In both high-income and low-income countries, the report found that girls are routinely subjected to explicit messaging, pornographic photos. , cyberstalking and other distressing forms of harassment and abuse. . Attacks are most common on Facebook, where 39% experienced harassment, followed by Instagram (23%), WhatsApp (14%) and Twitter (9%).

Geeta Seshu, a journalist specializing in freedom of expression, working conditions of journalists, gender and civil liberties, in an interview with IPS, said women face a series of online harassment that ranges from abuse to harassment through doxing and hosting platforms must take their responsibilities. . “The ‘Sulli Deal’ auction is the latest manifestation of extreme misogyny and fear of who is speaking out. It is revolting and Islamophobic, and an attempt to intimidate and insult the dignity of women, ”Seshu said. “Organized groups use the Internet to incite hatred and abuse. The delay in the detection and removal of objectionable content is inexcusable. If this app has been hosted on GitHub, it should clearly state what its hosting guidelines are. I think tech companies are aware of problematic content. They allow its circulation while feigning ignorance or helplessness. For them, the more clicks and eyeballs, the greater the possibility of monetization. In the aftermath of these attacks on Muslim women, a group of more than 800 women’s rights organizations and concerned individuals issued a statement condemning the harassment and abuse. “This is a conspiracy to target women by creating a database of female Muslim journalists, professionals and students who have been actively speaking out on social media against right-wing Hindutva majoritarianism. The intention is to silence their political participation. “This attempt to dehumanize and sexualize Muslim women is a systemic act of intimidation and prejudice. This is not the first time this has happened, ”the statement said. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the case and has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner to request a detailed report on the action taken in this regard. Hana Mohsin Khan, a commercial pilot, says she was targeted because of her religion. Commercial pilot Hana Mohsin Khan has also been targeted for challenging the “Suli Deal” application. Credit: Handout “I am a Muslim woman. Even though I’m not political, I am active on Twitter. All I did was support and tweet against those “Sulli Deal” Twitter nicknames earlier, and I guess they decided to go after me too, ”Khan said. “I’m not scared that’s not going to stop me from doing what I’m doing, but the point is they took my photo on twitter, my username, and this app has been running for almost 20 days without our knowledge and that just makes me angry. ” Khan was among the women who filed an FIR with the police, she tweeted, sharing a copy of her FIR and said: “I am resolved and firm to make these cowards pay for what they did. . These repeated infractions will not be taken while seated. Do you worse, I’ll do mine. I am a non-partisan account targeted because of my religion and gender. In a statement, Human Rights Watch expressed concern about the policies and actions of the Indian government towards its minorities. “Since Modi’s BJP came to power in 2014, it has taken various legislative and other measures that have legitimized discrimination against religious minorities and allowed violent Hindu nationalism. The actions of the BJP government have fueled community hatred, created deep rifts in society, and created a great deal of fear and mistrust of the authorities among minority communities. “The prejudices entrenched in the government of the ruling Hindu Nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have infiltrated independent institutions, such as the police and the courts, allowing nationalist groups to threaten, harass and attack religious minorities with impunity.” , indicates the press release. The internet has always kept the promise of democratic communication, Seshu says. For Muslim women and women who are marginalized and face discrimination in society, the Internet can be empowering. “The Internet is regulated and censored by the state and by private Internet companies. Organized groups use the Internet to incite hatred and abuse. When no action is taken against these self-defense groups by the state or by private companies, they endanger and end up destroying the entire democratic space. “