Suhaila Siddiq, Afghanistan’s first female general, has died
KABUL, Afghanistan – Suhaila Siddiq, Afghanistan’s first female lieutenant general, also a renowned surgeon and unknowingly become a feminist role model in a largely patriarchal society, died here on Friday, in the same hospital where she had treated the wounded and tired of interminable war of his country for decades. She was thought to be 81 or 82, although her exact date of birth is unknown.
General Siddiq, who had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for several years, died of complications from the coronavirus at Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in Kabul, said one of his doctors, Amanullah Aman. It was his second battle with the virus; she had contracted it earlier this year.
General Siddiq rose through the ranks of the Afghan army during the Cold War and ran the Daud Khan Hospital during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the Afghan Civil War and the Taliban regime. She was also one of the few female ministers in Afghanistan, overseeing the Ministry of Public Health until 2004 under the transitional government led by Hamid Karzai, following the US invasion. In this role, she helped implement polio vaccinations across the country after the disease became endemic after years of instability and violence. She returned to her job as a surgeon after leaving her government post.
General Siddiq “devoted himself to serving his country”, Mr. Karzai said on Twitter on Friday. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani paid tribute on Saturday in a memorial ceremony at the hospital.
As a surgeon, General Siddiq was known for her skillful hand, and despite her modest stature, she was described by those who knew her as self-restrained and not intimidated by the people around her, especially those around her. men.
In the mid-1980s, at the height of the Soviet-Afghan war, the Communist-backed government in Kabul promoted her to General Surgeon of the Afghan Army after she distinguished herself by tirelessly saving the lives of hundreds of wounded soldiers and civilians. who poured in through the doors of the 400-bed Daud Khan Hospital. She was known as “General Suhaila”.
“She was much better than any of the men I have worked with,” said Atiqullah Amarkhel, a retired Afghan general who had been promoted to his post a few months after General Siddiq. “She wouldn’t go home for days.
General Siddiq was born in Kabul, probably in 1938. She attended high school and then university in Kabul as her country quietly changed under the weight of the cold war. She studied in Moscow for several years on a scholarship, then returned to Afghanistan with her doctorate. In the years leading up to the Soviet invasion in 1979, when she was lieutenant colonel, she worked as a surgeon at Daud Khan Hospital.
One of the six sisters, General Siddiq was the daughter of a man who was once governor of Kandahar and who supported his education. She traced her ancestry back to the Barakzai dynasty, who ruled Afghanistan for over 100 years in the 19th and 20th centuries.
General Siddiq never married. Information on the survivors was not immediately available.
After the collapse of the Communist government in 1992, General Siddiq retained his post at the hospital under the interim government established at the start of the Afghan civil war.
Kabul was soon divided as competing factions vied for control. Ahmad Shah Massoud, then the Minister of Defense, personally asked General Siddiq to run the hospital, as civilian casualties increased in the capital following the relentless rocket attacks by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the appointed prime minister, against his opponents , said Sher Ahmad, a close family friend.
“She believed in her job, not in any diet,” Ahmad said.
But in 1996, the Taliban took Kabul, and they quickly imposed a draconian regime under a harsh interpretation of Islamic law. Women were not allowed to do most jobs and were required to cover their faces in public.
Kathy Gannon, a reporter for the Associated Press, was in Kabul as the city collapsed and the new Taliban government began sending women home, including General Siddiq, prompting Ms Gannon to write a article on it.
General Siddiq and his sister Shafiqa, a professor at Kabul Polytechnic University, “were smart and funny and they weren’t going to be intimidated,” Gannon said. “But also, the Taliban quickly realized that they needed her.”
Within months, the Taliban, already trying to retain people with sought-after technical skills and higher education, asked General Siddiq to resume her work at the hospital, where she was caring for many wounded regime fighters. She performed many operations under the flickering light of a lantern, recalls Mr. Ahmad.
“They needed me and they asked me to come back,” General Siddiq said in a 2002 interview with the British newspaper. The Guardian. “It’s a matter of pride for me. I stayed in my country and served my people. I have never fled abroad.
General Siddiq and her sister were among the few women who walked around Kabul without a mask or burqa – a bold statement against the Taliban, who left her unharmed due to her position in the hospital.
At the same time, General Siddiq taught medicine to university students whose academic careers quickly ended under the Taliban regime. On at least one occasion, the government attempted to crack down on his teaching, but General Siddiq refused, said Makai Siawash, a close friend who lived with General Siddiq for a brief time.
“She was ready to be whipped by them, but she did not let the Taliban fighters in,” Ms. Siawash said.
One of his students was Sayeda Amarkhel, the daughter of retired General Amarkhel, who studied under General Siddiq at the hospital after her time at university was cut short under the Taliban.
“She fought the Taliban for us,” Dr Amarkhel said. “Today, I am a gynecologist and I owe it to him.”