KABUL, Afghanistan – Suhaila Siddiq, Afghanistan’s first female lieutenant general, also a renowned surgeon and unknowingly become a feminist role model in a largely patriarchal society, died here on Friday, in the same hospital where she had treated the wounded and tired of interminable war of his country for decades. She was thought to be 81 or 82, although her exact date of birth is unknown.

General Siddiq, who had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for several years, died of complications from the coronavirus at Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in Kabul, said one of his doctors, Amanullah Aman. It was his second battle with the virus; she had contracted it earlier this year.

General Siddiq rose through the ranks of the Afghan army during the Cold War and ran the Daud Khan Hospital during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the Afghan Civil War and the Taliban regime. She was also one of the few female ministers in Afghanistan, overseeing the Ministry of Public Health until 2004 under the transitional government led by Hamid Karzai, following the US invasion. In this role, she helped implement polio vaccinations across the country after the disease became endemic after years of instability and violence. She returned to her job as a surgeon after leaving her government post.

General Siddiq “devoted himself to serving his country”, Mr. Karzai said on Twitter on Friday. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani paid tribute on Saturday in a memorial ceremony at the hospital.