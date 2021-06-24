“Suddenly she’s gone”: mourning in the mud in Indonesia affected by COVID

Jakarta / Kudus, Indonesia – It should have been a moment of celebration for Puji Apriani’s family – she was pregnant with her second child and just weeks away from giving birth.

But instead of embracing a new life, her family is now in mourning.

“I miss her. She was healthy, her pregnancy was normal. And suddenly she’s gone,” her younger sister Ery Jurniastuti said.

The family lives in Kudus, Central Java, one of the areas worst affected by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Indonesia.

“She was out of breath and she was coughing. She also felt contractions in her stomach, ”Ery said.

Home to nearly 900,000 people, Kudus has recorded a 7,594% increase in cases since the start of this year.

After a sharp increase in cases this month, overwhelmed hospitals have been forced to turn away patients.

After being rejected by two hospitals, Puji was finally admitted and her oxygen levels increased slightly.

But it was too late. Her condition deteriorated and she died in hospital.

“She died first, then they checked the baby’s heart. The baby is still inside, they haven’t taken him out. He died there.

Puji Apriani was pregnant and just weeks away from giving birth when she caught COVID-19. Now, instead of celebrating a new arrival, her family announces the death of Puji and her baby in the morning. [Jamaah/Al Jazeera]

Doctors vs Delta

At the Loekmono Hadi General Hospital in Kudus, Dr Abdul Aziz Achyar said he was “surprised” by the ferocity of the wave, which pushed hospital bed occupancy rates to over 90%.

“During Ramadan it was so quiet. We only had 18 patients. But then when it started… I was hospitalized myself, ”he told Al Jazeera.

One hundred and fifty-three of his colleagues also contracted the virus, and two of them died.

Indonesia’s ability to track variants is limited, but doctors believe the current Kudus outbreak is in part due to the spread of the Delta variant, which was first detected in India.

“We sent cases from the health center [for genome sequencing]… Out of 72 samples, 62 were the new variant, ”said Dr Abdul.

At Aisyiyah Kudus Hospital, Dr Najib Budhiwardoyo said his hospital was completely at full capacity.

“We are full of COVID patients. This second wave started after Eid, ”he said.

“All hospitals in Kudus are experiencing this problem… the oxygen shortage. We have to be selective; we can only use oxygen for very low saturation patients.

Marsh turned cemetery

It is not only the hospitals in Java that are almost full, but also the cemeteries.

In the Indonesian capital, burial sites designated for COVID-19, such as the Pondok Rangon Cemetery, which were opened in the first months of the pandemic are already full.

Cemetery workers told Al Jazeera they were struggling to cope with their workload.

“Before COVID, I used to dig 10 graves every day. But yesterday we dug 46 graves. The day before it was 51, “said Darsiman, a 20-year-old gravedigger.

“We are very tired. We work from morning to night.

20-year-old gravedigger Darsiman waits for Wahyudin to finish writing on wooden gravestone [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]

In Rorotan, north Jakarta, a new burial site for those who died from COVID-19 opened just a few weeks ago – and already more than 800 people have been buried there.

As the death toll continues to rise, finding room for the dead in this densely populated city becomes a challenge.

The land of Rorotan was once an empty swamp – the families of the deceased have to walk through the mud, to pay homage to their loved ones.

“It’s a new cemetery… the other locations are full. There are so many cases of COVID so they have to get them here, ”Darsiman said.

“It’s raining so it’s muddy. It’s very sad to see a funeral here, even the ambulances are blocked trying to enter.

Headstone writer Wahyudin said his workload has increased due to the pandemic – and working at the cemetery is taking an emotional toll.

“I feel so sad to see so many funerals. Seeing these families cry, I think of my own family, ”he said.

“Before COVID, I was also making tombstones but it’s busier now. So many people have died.

Times of rest are scarce – just as workers lower a plastic-wrapped coffin into the ground, more ambulances arrive, with more dead to be buried.

“India should be our lesson”

This week, Indonesia surpassed two million confirmed cases of the coronavirus – and more than 55,000 confirmed deaths.

Dr Nadia Siti, head of infectious diseases at the Ministry of Health, said the increase in cases was not surprising.

“We know that if there is a holiday or an event, there is an increasing number of people moving and traveling from other cities,” she said.

Rorotan Cemetery was built on what was once a swamp in North Jakarta [Fakhrur Roz/Al Jazeera] Rorotan cemetery has only been open for a few weeks and more than 800 people have already been buried there [Jessica Washington/Al Jazeera]

“The government had restrictions on the mudik, which is the tradition of Muslims to visit their hometown [during Eid Al Fitr]. Yet there are four to six million people who have traveled.

The situation in Kudus and in the capital is of particular concern to the Ministry of Health, where bed occupancy rates are high and hospital staff are already overwhelmed by the crisis.

“In Jakarta, the bed occupancy rate is around 80 to 90%. We are asking hospitals to convert their beds to COVID-19 services, so that they can be available to patients, ”she said.

“The last strategy is to establish field hospitals with the coordination of the army or the police. “

Long before the pandemic, Indonesia was in short supply of healthcare professionals – and there are concerns about how its extensive healthcare system will cope when infections are expected to peak in July.

“With existing doctors, paramedics and nurses, that might not be enough. We might need an experienced doctor to supervise five or ten new doctors, who are inexperienced in taking care of patients, ”said Dr Nadia.

“We hope that we will not be faced with the same situation as India. What happened in India should be our lesson.