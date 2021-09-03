Sudan’s democratic transition at a crossroads

Two years ago, mass protests in Sudan led to the dismissal of dictator Omar al-Bashir and the establishment of a half-military, half-civilian transitional government. Today, this “chimera” government is still struggling to demonstrate to the Sudanese people that it can repair the damage caused by the oppressive al-Bashir regime, revive the country’s dying economy and move towards true democratic governance. .

Some six months after Abdalla Hamdok took office, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and Sudan has since plunged into recession. As poverty rates increased, the civilian wing of government found itself unable to respond effectively to this global public health emergency. The Sisyphean government’s task of stabilizing the country has been made even more difficult by a series of foreign relations crises.

At present, the country is caught in the standoff between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and simultaneously faces the fallout from the unrest in Tigray. Nominal peace with Israel, in exchange for removal from the list of terrorist sponsoring states, has seen Sudan pay a heavy price.

In the meantime, the country has faced a myriad of internal crises – floods, locusts and conflict as well as numerous obstacles created by a stubbornly recalcitrant security sector. And through it all, the government has failed to demonstrate to the public that it has a concrete plan and a detailed political program to pull Sudan out of the multi-faceted crisis it finds itself in.

Since his inauguration in September 2019, Prime Minister Hamdok’s main goal has been to rebuild Sudan’s position on the international stage and he has undoubtedly made significant progress in this area. Just months after taking office, Hamdok made official visits to Brussels and Washington, the first for a Sudanese statesman in decades.

In addition, at the International Conference on Sudan in Paris in May, member countries of the International Monetary Fund agreed to clear Sudan’s arrears to the institution so that it could obtain $ 50 billion in relief from external debt. However, as Sudanese economist Hafiz Ibrahim recently joked, “debt relief is all about the books and dollars of creditors.” Indeed, debt relief and international acceptance as measures of success mean little to those unable to afford basic commodities like food and fuel.

The Sudanese political elite should carefully study the ongoing Afghan crisis and understand that prioritizing international support to national needs and becoming too dependent on the international community can pave the way for the resurgence of fundamentalists triumphantly touting the failure of democracy. liberal.

Declining public support

Due to the gains made after the revolution which did not trickle down to the masses, there has been a tangible sense of utter hopelessness on the streets of Sudan for quite some time.

The delay in forming the parliament, Hamdok’s perceived weakness in putting pressure on the army to fully engage in the transition process, rising unemployment and worsening poverty, coupled with the lack of Persistent public confidence in the national political process brought Sudan closer to breaking point.

Since last year, young people, frustrated by the lack of options and improvement in their lives, have been demonstrating across the country. Some have even blocked the main arteries of Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, to show the government and the public the depth of their anguish.

These protests came amid discussions between resistance committees – the backbone of the 2018 revolution – and other members of civil society over whether a new revolution is needed or whether reform of the current configuration would suffice. to avoid a resurgence of Islamists. This ongoing discussion may be the only thing saving the government time and keeping the protests manageable.

The military component of the government, for its part, reluctantly undertook certain public relations tasks and spoke only lip service to a swift completion of the democratic transition. However, they have not yet shown their willingness to truly engage in a process that would see their share of the national budget, and therefore their share of power, shrink sharply. Although there have been noticeable positive changes in some areas of the political and social sphere of Sudan, there have been no significant changes as to who holds the majority of finance capital, even after the confiscation of poorly earned earnings. acquired from some former leaders of the regime.

However, slow progress is not the only reason for growing public criticism and distrust of civilian government. Hamdok’s apparent reluctance to communicate and relate to the public also contributed to the situation. Indeed, throughout the ups and downs of the transition, the Prime Minister has rarely been seen or heard beyond a small circle of advisers and collaborators. Unlike most revolutionary governments in history, Sudan has not attempted to present itself as an essential element or protector of the revolution, or to make its leader a revolutionary icon.

Hamdok had more public support when he was appointed than any Sudanese leader, possibly in history. Now, after spending months not involving the public in his plans or his pain, he faces unprecedented public anger. Indeed, during public demonstrations held on June 3 and 30 to commemorate the second anniversary of the Khartoum massacre and the biggest demonstration of the revolution, respectively, crowds repeatedly called for Hamdok’s resignation.

Civilians in government have not spent enough time reminding everyone that al-Bashir’s military regime has sown the seeds of the current painful period, creating a feeling that the prime minister is to blame. For some, therefore, the revolution is not yet over or worse, has not yet taken place.

Generally speaking, the civilian wing of government has so far failed in its attempts to achieve four key objectives: consolidating national consensus, coordinating the various governance partners, adequately filling the gaps in abilities and communicate effectively with the public. Now, continued public dismay at the pace of change may shift the political direction of this administration. The recent outrage on the streets, underscored by a spiraling exchange rate and sharp increases in inflation – incidentally the same dynamic that contributed to Al-Bashir’s downfall – has prompted Hamdok to consider a change of course. .

Return a new page?

Hamdok faces a tidal wave of opposition: from the public, the military, members of the former regime, as well as a wide range of Islamists who continue to interfere in the political process in different forms. . Then there are the elites of the political parties and the leaders of the rebel movements. To continue to distribute favors and positions to all as the basis for nation building is an untenable policy.

Thus, on June 22, Hamdok announced a new initiative to “unify the factions guiding Sudan through the fragile transition”. In a public statement, he first crucially acknowledged that the transition was in crisis, and then put forward a proposal to get it back on track.

Hamdok said his initiative was aimed at reforming the military and ensuring that armed groups, including the powerful Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), are fully integrated into the armed forces. He also announced that through this initiative, the dismantling of the remains of the al-Bashir regime, the fight against the economic crisis and the formation of a transitional legislative body will be the new priorities of his government.

Although some senior international officials hailed Hamdok’s initiative, the media paid relatively little attention to the move and most Sudanese observers did not know what to make of it. Indeed, for the most part, the Prime Minister’s new priorities seemed little more than a nebulous reminder of the priorities his government declared at its peak in September 2019: forming parliament, repairing the economy, creating peace and dismantling. the al-Bashir regime.

Yet supporters see this new initiative as a civil coup, to take over the state and realign the trajectory of the transition. Perhaps the most significant change of direction brought about by the initiative so far has been in security sector reform.

With his new initiative, Hamdok not only put pressure on the military wing of the government to lift the country out of the precipice of civil war, but he also placed the burden of any security sector reform in its rightful place: with armed groups, or otherwise.

He publicly challenged the dominant military actors to rule over their members and their ambitions. It was undoubtedly a departure from Hamdok’s previous strategy. And if he is ambitious and could prove to be effective, he could also backfire dramatically.

Armed groups may well step back and let chaos fill the void before rushing to regain control. One thing Hamdok should keep in mind is that well-meaning proposals and appeals that are not followed by well-defined and well-communicated action plans are unlikely to succeed.

In Sudan, after 30 years of dictatorship, the young democracy is naturally still fragile. Many still believe that the military – and not an elected civilian leadership – is better placed to chart the course of the nation. Furthermore, many are convinced that Islam provides the necessary model for governance and that there is little need for democratization.

It remains to be seen whether Hamdok’s initiative will succeed in reversing the transition in Sudan. But with less than two years before the scheduled elections, time is running out.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.