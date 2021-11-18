Sudanese security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

In the aftermath of the deaths of 15 people, demonstrators erected makeshift barricades in Khartoum to protest the military takeover.

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters who remained in the streets of northern Khartoum a day after 15 people were killed, witnesses said.

Dozens of demonstrators on Thursday occupied makeshift barricades built the day before in the northern districts of the capital to protest against the widely condemned military takeover last month.

Senior General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan arrested civilian leaders and declared a state of emergency on October 25.

The Sudanese army, led by al-Burhan, seized power, dissolving the transitional government, arresting dozens of civilian officials and politicians and declaring a state of emergency.

The takeover overturned a fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

Last week, al-Burhan appointed a new Sovereign Council, replacing the country’s transitional government, made up of civilian and military figures.

Al-Burhan insists that the military’s decision “was not a coup” but a step to “rectify the course of the transition” to civilian rule.

Thousands of people took to the streets on Wednesday in Khartoum and other cities, but were greeted by the deadliest crackdown since the coup.

At least 15 people, mostly from northern Khartoum, were kill Wednesday alone, according to medics, bringing the death toll to 39 protesters in recent weeks.

“We condemn violence against peaceful protesters and call for respect and protection of human rights in Sudan,” the US State Department’s Office of African Affairs said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s protests were staged despite an almost total shutdown of internet services and a disruption of telephone lines across Sudan.

In a statement, the Sudanese Central Medical Committee (CCSD) said security forces “have widely used live ammunition in various areas of the capital” and that there are “dozens of gunshot wounds, some of them in serious condition “.

CCSD also said security forces arrested wounded people in hospitals in Khartoum.

As of Thursday morning, the telephone lines had been restored, but Internet services remained largely cut off.

Bridges connecting the capital to neighboring towns have reopened and traffic has once again taken over many streets in Khartoum.

Security forces were seen removing improvised brick and stone barricades in some streets in eastern and northern Khartoum, an AFP news agency correspondent said.

International condemnation

The military takeover sparked a chorus of international condemnations, including punitive cuts in aid, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule.

The United States suspended some $ 700 million in aid to Sudan in response to the coup.

Protesters have since rallied, despite internet blackouts and interruptions to communication lines, which forced activists to broadcast calls to protest via graffiti and text messages.

Since last month’s coup, more than 100 government officials and political leaders, as well as a large number of protesters and activists, have been arrested.

Pro-democracy groups have promised to continue demonstrating until the last Sovereign Council returns.

In an interview with Al Jazeera earlier this month, al-Burhan said he was determined to hand power over to a civilian government, promising not to participate in any government that came after the transition period. But last week, he announced himself at the head of the new Sovereign Council.