Sudanese protesters mark second anniversary of crackdown on army sit-ins

The 2019 raid on a protest camp in Khartoum left at least 128 people dead, activists say, with families of the victims still demanding justice.

Thousands of Sudanese gathered in Khartoum on the second anniversary of a bloody crackdown by security forces on a large pro-democracy sit-in in the capital, demanding justice for several people killed.

June 3, 2019 repression on the protest camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, and others elsewhere in the country, came weeks after the military overthrew longtime President Omar al-Bashir after months of protests against his rule nearly 30 years old.

Protest organizers, who initially rallied to resist al-Bashir’s regime but remained after its withdrawal to demand a transition to civilian life, say security forces killed at least 128 people in the violence . Many saw the incident as a turning point in relations between the military generals, who denied ordering the murder, and the protest movement.

Sudan’s current military-civilian transitional government established an independent committee in 2019 to investigate the crackdown, which also involved what militants describe as a campaign of rape and sexual misconduct by troops ordered by the Sudan. army to crush the pro-democracy movement.

Sudanese protesters demand justice for June 2019 crackdown [Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]

However, the investigative panel repeatedly missed its reporting deadlines, angering families of victims and rights groups.

In a report from Khartoum, Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan said that while this was not the first time Sudanese protesters have taken to the streets to demand justice since the massacre, “the frustration this time is very evident”.

She said promises the government would work to speed up the investigation had done little to calm the anger.

“People say they have heard these promises and statements from the government over and over again. They say it’s not the first time the government has promised to speed up investigations and deliver justice, ”Morgan said.

“They say they are fed up with the promises this government made to them, so they took to the streets again.

Carrying the Sudanese flag and banners demanding justice, protesters marched to the government cabinet and the prosecutor’s office, some singing the national anthem.

“We came here to mark the sit-in massacre and to show that even after al-Bashir’s ousting, people are still suffering,” Eman Babiker, 24, told AFP news agency. complained of rampant unemployment.

“We want to send a message to the government that we can still take to the streets if it does not do justice to those killed,” said Walid Shazli, another protester.

“Justice slowed down”

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Wednesday evening his government had done its best to seek justice.

However, he admitted that “complicated ties” with security agencies overseen by military generals “have at times slowed down justice and delayed the submission of information” prosecutors need for their investigations.

Ahead of Thursday’s protests, Sudanese authorities had closed main roads leading to the army headquarters and urged protesters to stay away from the site.

In May, security forces dispersed a similar protest, killing two people and causing injuries to dozens.

The Sudanese army later said it had handed over to prosecutors a list of members of the military suspected of being involved in the killings.

Sudanese protesters march through the capital Khartoum [Shraf Shazly/AFP]