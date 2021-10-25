World

Sudanese government officials arrested; group sees apparent coup – Times of India

CAIRO: Sudanese officials said military forces arrested at least five senior government officials on Monday, as the Sudanese Professionals Association called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup.
The association, Sudan, the main pro-democracy political group, also said there were blackouts of the Internet and telephone signals in the country.
The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.
The arrests come after weeks of growing tension between Sudanese civilian and military leaders.
A failed coup attempt in September fractured the country along old lines, pitting more conservative Islamists who want a military government against those who toppled the former autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir in mass protests.
In recent days, both camps have taken to the streets to demonstrate.




