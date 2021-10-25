Sudanese civilian leaders arrested amid coup reports

Protesters block roads in capital Khartoum to protest arrests

Members of the Sudanese transitional government and other civilian leaders have been arrested amid reports of a military coup.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is among those reportedly under house arrest by unidentified soldiers.

Pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of the capital, Khartoum.

Military and civilian leaders have been at odds since the overthrow of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir two years ago and the establishment of the transitional government.

Video footage from the North African nation’s capital on Monday showed protesters holding lighted barricades and entering the area near the army headquarters, as soldiers watched.

No one in the military has commented so far and it is still unclear who was behind the pre-dawn arrests.

An Information Ministry statement on Facebook said the detentions had been carried out by “joint military forces” and those arrested were being held at “an unidentified location”.

The ministry said soldiers stormed the state broadcaster’s headquarters in Omdurman and detained personnel there.

He also said that Mr. Hamdok was in a hurry to support a coup d’etat but refused to do so and he urged people to continue their peaceful protests to “defend the revolution”.

The United States has been “deeply alarmed” by reports of the coup, said its special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman. The UN, EU and the Arab League have also expressed deep concern.

Witnesses say the internet is down and the army and paramilitary troops have been deployed throughout the city. Khartoum airport is now closed and international flights are suspended.

The main Sudanese pro-democracy group has called on its supporters to resist any military coup.

Analysis framed by Anne Soy, senior Africa correspondent

The last few weeks have seen a rapid rise in tension in Khartoum. A hostile takeover is what many in Sudan and beyond have feared to happen at any time. The signs have been all too clear.

A pro-military sit-in right outside the presidential palace in Khartoum was seen as choreography to lead to a coup. No attempt was made to conceal its objective. Protesters demanded that the military overthrow the “failing” civilian leaders. It was an unusual attempt to legitimize a military takeover, under the guise of popular protest.

Almost a week later, a counter-demonstration took place. This time, huge crowds came out to support the civilian government.

With more protests called by pro-democracy groups to “counter a military coup”, Sudan could be set for another period of confrontation between the armed forces and the people.

The country has made huge strides in normalizing its ties with the West and unlocking much-needed funding flows. The promise of a transition to democracy has given hope to many Sudanese and allies in the country. But all of that could be in danger now.

The military and civilian transitional authorities have ruled together since President Bashir was toppled after months of street protests in 2019.

A power-sharing deal between the military and a loose coalition of groups – the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) – had been struck, launching the Sovereign Council.

He was to rule the country for another year – with the aim of holding elections and transitioning to civilian rule.

But the deal has always been a rocky one, with a large number of rival political groups – and divisions within the military as well.

Tensions escalated further after coup attempt attributed to Bashir supporters foiled in September.

Sudan has been unable to find a workable political system since independence in 1956 and has experienced numerous coups and attempted coup d’etats.

