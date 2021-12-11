Sudanese call for a freeze on international aid to the army

Sudanese protesters urge world powers not to resume development aid to their government for fear of legitimizing the October 25 coup and ruining their country’s transition to democracy.

Discussions on restoring aid resumed after Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok was released from house arrest and reinstated on November 22. raid by military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the leader of the coup. Activists have since called on the global community to deprive the military of aid.

“In the interest of the people and the demonstrators, the world community must not in any way support this government,” Zuhair al-Dalee, a representative of one of the resistance committees in the capital Khartoum, told Al Jazeera. “Any help provided to this government will only support the coup. It will not benefit people.

Sudanese Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim recently said the government was in urgent need of international support after being unable to access $ 650 million in international financing last month – aid that was suspended by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund after the coup. The freeze could make it difficult for the government to secure vital imports such as food and medicine in the weeks to come.

The coup also resulted in the suspension of $ 700 million in US aid. Part of this aid was intended to provide a financial cushion to help the poorest Sudanese survive the austerity measures.

Economic collapse?

Cameron Hudson, a non-resident senior researcher with the Atlantic Council Africa Center, said there is now an active conversation in Washington about restoring aid, but US officials are in a tight spot.

“Washington is really in this position where it seems that an appropriate response to the coup is to refuse aid, but that could be the move that triggers the economic collapse and of which the international community and Washington are. then blamed, ”Hudson said.

“We also don’t know what kind of pressure Hamdok is putting on the US administration,” Hudson added. “The United States clearly wants to support Hamdok since he is the centerpiece of American policy. If he was not Prime Minister, the United States was not going to tolerate or recognize this government.

Samahir Mubarak, a member of the Sudanese Professionals Association, who led the protests against former leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019, told Al Jazeera that protesters are angry that the United States is away the pro-democracy movement to support Hamdok. His criticism came as US President Joe Biden launched his Virtual summit of democracy, which brought together 100 representatives of governments and civil society groups from around the world.

“The United States is reducing the entire transition to one-person support, and that gives the military a way out,” Mubarak said.

Sudanese generals are in desperate need of help compensating their own voters and co-opting new factions, which analysts say is essential for gaining legitimacy and consolidating power. The leader of a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) recently threatened to flood Europe with refugees if the EU did not back the government.

“If Sudan opens the border, a big problem will happen all over the world,” Mohamad Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemeti, said, says Politico earlier this month.

In recent years, EU member states have cooperated clandestinely with militias such as the RSF to deter migrants from reaching Europe. However, Hudson told Al Jazeera that European leaders appeared reluctant to give in to Hemeti’s demands.

“In the conversations I have had with [diplomats], the EU believes that it cannot let itself be blackmailed, ”he said.

“The army is pocketing it”

One solution could be to provide humanitarian aid and reallocate the majority of development aid to civil society groups and the pro-democracy movement, according to Jonas Horner, Sudan expert for the International Crisis Group.

“Aid must be used in such a way that the military does not grab it or take credit for it,” he told Al Jazeera.

However, the world powers may prefer to support the government if Hamdok somehow regains popular support. In a bid to convince the protesters, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on the pro-democracy movement to support Hamdok at a press conference on December 1.

“I would like to use common sense. We have a situation which is, yes, not perfect, but which could allow a transition to democracy, ”said Guterres. “I think questioning this particular solution even though I understand why people are outraged… would be very dangerous for Sudan.”

Guterres’ remarks outraged activists, with many accusing the UN of supporting a coup rather than supporting aspirations for democracy.

“The world community, and in particular the UN, often speak of supporting democratic values, but they are the ones that give the military a way forward after the October 25 coup,” Mubarak said.

“Speaking of common sense, I think it is time for more rational members of the international community to take a stand for us.”