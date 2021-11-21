Sudanese army to reinstate ousted prime minister Hamdok

Mr Hamdok reportedly agreed to terms to prevent further bloodshed

Ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok must be reinstated, after being under house arrest in a military coup last month.

All political detainees will be released under a new agreement between the military, civilian leaders and former rebel groups, mediators said.

On October 25, the Sudanese army declared a state of emergency and dissolved the civilian leadership.

This sparked weeks of mass protests in which at least 40 people died.

The deal was reached on Saturday evening and is due to be signed on Sunday, Sudanese Umma party leader Fadlallah Burma Nasir confirmed.

Mr Hamdok agreed to the conditions so that further bloodshed could be avoided, Reuters news agency reported, citing a source close to him.

His office said restrictions on his movement had been lifted and security forces outside his house had left, AFP reports.

The group of mediators, which included academics, journalists and politicians, issued a statement outlining the terms of the deal, according to which the rules governing the transition to democracy would be restored.

The Sudanese army and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), a loose coalition of civilian groups, have been in a confrontational power-sharing deal since August 2019, after the overthrow of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in the in the midst of mass protests.

This arrangement was plunged into crisis last month when the military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the civilian branch of government and arrested its leaders.

He was due to step down as chairman of the board this month, when a civilian chosen by the FFC would become head of state.

General Burhan, who has appointed himself to head a new ruling council, insists that the army’s action was not a coup.

He said he acted to prevent a civil war that threatened to erupt because political groups incited civilians to rise up against security forces.

The story continues

In many cities, including the capital Khartoum, anti-coup protesters erected makeshift barricades and burned piles of tires, furious that their already fragile path to democracy had been diverted. The army responded violently, and are accused of shooting at demonstrators.

An FFC faction rejected the new deal, with protests going on Sunday as planned.

The international community condemned the coup and demanded the release of political prisoners. World Bank froze aid to Sudan, and the African Union (AU) suspended the country’s membership in the bloc.