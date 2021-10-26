Sudanese army seized power to prevent civil war – coup leader

Sudanese coup leader Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said the military seized power on Monday to prevent “civil war”.

He added that ousted prime minister Abdalla Hamdok was being held at the general’s “for his own safety” and would soon be allowed to return home.

Protests continue for a second day in the capital, Khartoum, with roads, bridges and shops closed. Telephone and Internet connections are also disrupted.

At least 10 people have reportedly been killed since the unrest began.

“The dangers we witnessed last week could have led the country to civil war,” he told a press conference.

“The Prime Minister was at his home but we feared he might be injured and he is now with me in my house.

“I was with him last night… and he’s going about his life… he’ll go home when the threats are over.”

General Burhan said he had dissolved civilian power, arrested political leaders and called for a state of emergency because political groups incited civilians to stand up against security forces.

The coup drew global condemnation. The US, UK, EU, UN and African Union, of which Sudan is a member, have all demanded the immediate release of all arrested political leaders, including members of Mr. Hamdok.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said Sudan was part of an “epidemic of coups” affecting Africa and Asia, and he urged the “great powers” of the world to s ‘unite for “effective deterrence” through the UN Security Council.

Since Monday, soldiers have reportedly been going door to door in Khartoum to arrest local organizers of the protest.

Mohamed Osman of the BBC in Khartoum said thousands more had joined the protests in the capital, mostly in residential areas close to the city center.

The city’s airport is closed and international flights are suspended.

Staff at the country’s central bank have reportedly gone on strike, and doctors across the country are reportedly refusing to work in military hospitals except in emergencies.

Civilian leaders and their military counterparts have been at odds since the overthrow of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

An agreement between civilian and military leaders was designed to steer Sudan towards democracy, but has proven shaky with a number of previous coup attempts, the last a little over a month ago.

General Burhan, who headed the power-sharing council, said Sudan was committed to the transition to civilian rule, with elections slated for July 2023.

The United States called for the restoration of civilian government without preconditions.

